GRTV News - Xbox pulls out of deal related to Project Fantasy

IO Interactive is now searching for a new partner to help make the game.
The Alleged Fantasy Project : Volume II Acts
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"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to talk about Xbox again for the simple reason that it is now July 1st, which means that the last, or the fiscal year has started again for Microsoft. Their fiscal year runs until June 30th and begins on July 1st and all these different reports and rumours have said that the layoffs are going to be happening, all these long reported rumoured layoffs are going to be happening in the next fiscal year, this fiscal year now. And we're starting to see the impact of this because one such thing that was confirmed last night was that Xbox is officially backing out of its deal with IO Interactive to finance and support and then publish Project Fantasy, which is another game that IO Interactive has had in the pipeline for a long while."
"This deal has been in place for a long period of time and Xbox is now cutting ties with IO Interactive, meaning that IO is now searching for a new partner. I believe IO is undergoing layoffs because obviously if they don't have the financial backing of a partner to make the game then they can't continue to support it. But yeah, a whole lot of things. Anyway, let's dive on in."
"So yeah, Xbox stops backing IO Interactive's Project Fantasy and the Hitman and 007 First Light developers need to find a new partner for their new IP.So yeah, more than six years have gone since we first heard about Xbox Game Studios teaming up with the Hitman and 007 First Light developers at IO Interactive, so it's understandable if you don't remember it, especially because we haven't received a single bit of noteworthy information about Project Fantasy after the official unveiling in 2023. That's why today's announcement shouldn't come as a surprise. IO Interactive reveals that Xbox Game Studios has ended its partnership with the Dana Studio for Project Fantasy. The announcement basically confirms this means layoffs will happen in the near future, but there are some good news as well. We're told this doesn't mean Project Fantasy is being cancelled in fact. They say this is a game, a world and an IP that we absolutely love and remain 100% committed to now and in the future. This wonderful universe will see the light of day. Does this mean IO already has another partner knocking on the door or is it just them staying positive?Those of you following the games industry closely probably feared something like this would happen as Xbox is expected to have thousands of layoffs and close several studios in the coming weeks and months. Fewer partnerships will also be a part of these cost-cutting measures. So yeah, I wouldn't be surprised if you start seeing this news pretty soon."
"What I don't imagine Xbox will do is drag it out. I don't see the benefit from a sort of stocks in a financial sense to drag out this period of pain for a long period of time.I reckon we'll see this announcement come pretty big. It's going to be a pretty huge announcement. It's going to knock the socks off a lot of people and this situation here with Project Fantasy and IO Interactive is just the beginning more than anything. If Xbox can't even or doesn't even want to continue a deal that it's been part of now for six years, it shows just the extreme of the cost-cutting it will be going through. Now, as we talked about in previous GRTV News videos, it's probably going to be developers that aren't as effective from a sort of financial standpoint that are on the shopping block here and that are at risk. I think there'll be layoffs probably across the board, even at some established studios that are rather large. But that being said, I don't think you're going to see this effect. The ones that really drive sales from Microsoft, i.e. your playground games, your Rare with Sea of Thieves, your Call of Duty developers like Infinity Warden, Treyarch, Blizzard, machine games, these ones that have had hits recently and have proven to be effective developers, I don't think they're going to be part of this. But everyone else is probably at risk to some degree. And this news here about Project Fantasy does sort of allude to that a little bit more. As for what the future holds of Project Fantasy, it's hard to tell. It's very hard to tell. You would assume that IO isn't going to give up on this."
"They've put a lot of work into this already up to this point. So you'd assume they're going to do what they can to find a new partner and eventually get this game over the line.But who that will be, it's unclear. When the game will come out, it's all unclear. It's been in development for a long while and we haven't really seen anything of substance in that time either. So lots of fingers crossed. But either way, the one thing is for certain is that we should probably stay tuned for some pretty earth-shaking news over the..."
"I don't think it'll be months, I think it'll be weeks at most. Days, weeks. So yeah, stay tuned for that. Otherwise, that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News, but I'll be back tomorrow for the next one of the week. So thank you for joining me and I'll see you then."