GRTV News - PlayStation 6 manufacturing costs nearing the $1000 mark

Best get saving for the next generation of consoles now.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRLive, I'm Alex, as always getting through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado, today we're talking PlayStation, I'm very sorry for my slow voice, if you see me like wincing with pain, I have a terrible ulcer on my lip, on my tongue sorry, which means that every time I speak obviously it's just killing me, but hey we still do GRTV News and I'm speaking slowly because of it, so apologies again, but as per a report from Insider Kepler L2, there is a claim that Sony's bill of materials, aka how much it costs to make a PlayStation 6 is nearing $1,000, a few months ago Kepler L2 said that it was about $760 and that's gone up by about $200 since that initial report was made."
"What does this mean?Essentially it means the idea of a PlayStation 6 coming in at $1,000 as the bare minimum is becoming more and more likely to be the reality when that console launches.It doesn't mean necessarily though that Sony is going to delay this launch because as Kepler writes either RAM's going to keep going up and components are going to keep going up and therefore, excuse me sorry, therefore you don't have any reason to delay the launch because you're only going to make it more expensive or RAM goes down and Sony doesn't necessarily lose out anything on the idea of components going down in cost because it means that they can benefit from reducing the price later on in the line."
"So according to Kepler L2 we could still have the PlayStation 6 at around 2027 or 2028.We don't know what Sony's obviously planning, this is still just a rumour and still just a report, however after seeing the Steam machine launch for $1,000 minimum without a controller you do have to wonder where we'll see the PlayStation 6 and Xbox Project Helix end up on that pricing scale considering they are very very much going to be probably around the same performance level as the Steam machine if not further considering we saw on test the Steam machine not really doing that well with modern games."
"Very very interesting stuff from Sony because it means that essentially unless Sony wants to reduce its audience massively that means that we're going to see a lot of games compatible with or launching marketed for the PlayStation 5 which means that if you've got a PS5 or better yet a Pro you're probably going to want to hold onto it for the next 5 maybe even 10 years because you'll probably be getting the vast majority of games launching for it."
"I doubt we'd even see something on the PS4's level where PS4 still had games and exclusives coming out 2 years after the PS5 launched that were things like God of War Ragnarok and Forbidden West, Horizon Forbidden West, the PlayStation 6 could see that on an even greater scale."
"Anyway, I'm going to wrap up here because I'm dying, let me know what you think about the PS6, would you pay $1,000 for it minimum and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV news, goodbye."