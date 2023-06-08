GRTV News - ConcernedApe shares a new update on Haunted Chocolatier

The indie developer is aware that the game is 'taking a long time'.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. It's a new week and we're going to be touching on something that occurred at the end of last week, mainly in regards to Haunted Chocolatier, which is the next game coming from the indie developer behind Stardew Valley, Eric Concerned Ape Barone, as he's known in digital circles or in person."
"Yeah, the reason why we're talking about it is because Concerned Ape has put out a blog post recently talking about the game once again. Now Haunted Chocolatier has been announced for a long while but we haven't really ever seen anything of substance and we're still waiting for more significant information about the game. It's taking Concerned Ape a while to make it and granted he has all of the reason to take as long as he wants to make it because Stardew Valley continues to be one of the biggest indie successes of all time. So I don't think anyone's particularly bothered that it's taking a huge amount of time but it is interesting that every time he says something about the game everyone kind of listens a little bit and waits to hear where it is. But anyway, the latest one is in regards to the length it's taking because Concerned Ape is also aware that it's taking a while for this game to make its arrival. So yeah, Concerned Ape recognises that Haunted Chocolatier is taking a long time. The developer explains why production is taking so long and why new looks at the game are so rare. So yeah, Eric Concerned Ape Barone has been hard at work on his next project, the indie title Haunted Chocolatier, for a long while now. The game was announced years ago and thanks to continuing to expand and evolve Stardew Valley and keeping up regular appearances elsewhere, new glimpses at Haunted Chocolatier have been few and far between, with updates often shared in the form of loose comments and blog posts by Concerned Ape. We've now received another of the latter again, in a blog post titled Still Here Still Grinding. The premise of the blog is to simply inform fans that work on the game is still underway, all while dishing out the details and exploring why production is taking such a long time. Concerned Ape begins by stating, I know it's taking a long time. He continues further by noting that this is the case because he's very focused on making sure each and every system and feature is of the highest possible quality and is implemented correctly."
"He explains that often he has to iterate on something several times before I'm satisfied with it. Still, you might wonder why Concerned Ape doesn't share more glimpses at the game.The answer is simple. He'd rather present a finished product rather than something that's half-baked. I don't like to share many screenshots or even talk about the systems in too much detail with the games in development. Partly it feels like I'm serving you half-baked bread."
"I would rather serve fully baked bread. Also, I know that many parts of the game will likely evolve and change before release, so if I reveal them too early, I risk disappointing players if the final product does not match their expectation. To conclude, Concerned Ape signed off by thanking fans for their patience. There is still no word on when Haunted Chocolatier may launch, but it has now been in more significant production for over a year, so perhaps it won't be long until something of greater substance is shared."
"To that end, when you look at Stardew and how that game has continued to be supported over the years and continues to be a gold standard for indie games, it doesn't really bother me that Haunted Chocolatier is taking as long as it is. I think they can take as long as it wants, assuming that it's out in relatively good time. I.e. if we get into the 2030s and Haunted Chocolatier is still not here, then there's probably going to be an issue. But as for the time being, he's quite open about it. And what you can probably take from this being an indie production from the mind of pretty much one person is that there's probably a coherent creative vision that he's currently following. This isn't like a AAA title that may have been rebooted a couple of times. Creative directors have come and gone. Maybe wider staff at the studio has changed and all these different creative ideas are being combined and it's all just a melange of madness. This is one person's vision, really. So it might be taking a while, but the end product is probably still visibly there in his mind. So it doesn't really bother me again. But anyway, hopefully we'll see more about Haunted Chocolatier in the future."
"I kind of, in a way, hope that he is done with Stardew, at least for a little while.Stardew's great, but it'd be nice to have both Stardew and Haunted Chocolatier to jump between at some point. So yeah, who knows? But anyway, as more we get from this game, be sure to keep posting updates and otherwise I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRC News of the Week. So until then, hope you enjoy your Monday and I'll see you on the next one."