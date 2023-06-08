GRTV News - Microsoft is hiking the prices of Xbox Series X/S consoles in the US

Storage and memory are the reasons behind the change.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we are talking about Xbox again. It feels like every day at the moment we're talking about hardware, but there's a good reason for it today. Because Microsoft has put out an article where they mention that they are raising the price of Xbox Series X and S consoles, specifically in the United States, and they're significant price hikes. And there's lots of different caveats that are added to this in regards to how the Xbox boss, Asha Sharma, regards gaming, what they expect for prices of hardware in the future, with costs expected to increase further, and naturally the reasoning behind it as well. So anyway, let's dive on in and go from there."
"So yeah, Microsoft announces massive Xbox Series X and S price hike. Microsoft has announced major price increases for every Xbox Series XS model in the US, citing soaring memory and storage costs as the main reason behind the move. So yeah, time for another price hike, not a small one at that. Microsoft has just announced that the Xbox Series X and S will become significantly more expensive starting August 1st. According to the company, this is due to the sharp rise in the cost of memory and storage components. Among other things, the new prices mean that the base model, the Xbox Series X, will cost $150 more. And the base model, the Series S, will cost $100 more. Microsoft has not yet announced whether or how these changes will affect prices in other markets outside the US. But on that point, I think we can assume that they'll be reflected prices relatively soon. Anyway, the prices effective in the US starting August 1st are the Series S, at 512 gigabytes, is going from $400, which for a Series S is already a lot of money, to $500. And then the Series S with one terabyte storage instead is $450 for the..."
"Oh sorry, it's gone from $450 to up to $600. So with the more storage space, the higher the price increase, you know. They've gone from $100 increase for the Series S base, but when you put another 500 gigabytes of storage in there, it's going up by $150. And then as for the Xbox Series X, obviously it only has one terabyte versions, but the digital edition is going from $599 to $749, whereas the one terabyte with a disk drive is going from $649 to $799. Now obviously that $150 is being reflected on both sides for that, because it's the only thing you're paying differently between those two models is having a disk drive, and obviously that won't be made more expensive per se. But anyway, Microsoft also points out that the game consoles are traditionally sold with very small profit margins, and they promise to try to mitigate the impact of these substantial price increases by, among other things, offering interest-free installment plans and more alternative financing solutions."
"Now I'm just going to quickly head over here into this Xbox Live article here, which talks about the stuff. And it's this paragraph here that we want to talk about, because it says some really impactful things. So Microsoft says, last October we increased Xbox console prices by $20 to $70 in the US. We hoped another price increase would not be necessary, and we have spent the last several months working with suppliers and options. Unfortunately, console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5 times, and this is the kicker. And we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027. The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current components crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles. Unlike phones, computers, speakers, and other consumer devices, consoles are typically not sold at a profit, but instead for less than they cost to make."
"Right. So with that being the case, it's particularly interesting because does this current price increase, does that account for this expected doubling of memory and and storage costs over the next, what, 15 months or whatever?If it doesn't, that means that consoles will become even more expensive, or alternatively, what they're starting to do is they're starting to set a precedent for what to expect for the next gen stuff. Because the next gen stuff will probably have more powerful RAM, which is again faster, and it will probably have a baseline of one terabyte of storage."
"Now, both of those things are expensive, and if both of those things are going to double in price over the next 15 months as well, then these next gen consoles are going to become even more expensive. And just to get an idea as to how costs are sort of stacking, depending on how much memory is being put into a device, Xbox has also said that it's going to be sunsetting its two terabyte model of the Xbox Series X. So again, the Xbox Series X has gone up from, if you just look at the digital edition, it's gone from $600 to $750. That's just the one terabyte edition."
"Again, we look to the Series S, where it's gone from $400 to $500 for the 512 gigabyte edition, from $450 to $600 for the one terabyte edition. So that means that for an extra 500 gigabytes, the price is increased by 500. So if you applied that logic, and it doesn't go, it doesn't apply one-to-one, because typically speaking, larger SSDs, they have larger size SSDs, sorry, they have different sort of specifications, you'd have to assume that the two terabyte one would be going up by about 200 quid. So you're probably looking at a console that was 650 quid in the first place, or $650, sorry, in the first place, and that it's now going to cost like close to $900."
"So that's probably why they're sunsetting it, because they know that no one's going to be spending that kind of money on an Xbox console. But anyway, it's fascinating, because I think that this is, A, I think it's going to soon reflect prices across the entire world.The US isn't going to be the only market that's getting these price hikes, it will stretch to other markets in the future. And also again, I think it continues to set a precedent for what the future holds for next-gen consoles. But again, we don't have any official information in regards to this, it's just things that we can infer, if you sort of catch my drift."
"But anyway, that's the time that I have, I'll be back now to, oh sorry, on Monday for the next YouTube News of the Week. So I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side."