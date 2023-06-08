GRTV News - Rumour: God of War: Laufey could release in February or March 2027

Is another game about to join the slew of early 2027 launches?
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though, today we're talking about God of War Lao Fei."
"Probably one of the only games that people are talking about right now that isn't called Grand Theft Auto 6.God of War Lao Fei is of course the spin-off starring Debra Ann Woll's character Fei, or Lao Fei is her giant or Yotun name is, which will be releasing soon according to PlayStation's official sort of statement on that, but according to Jason Schreier, Bloomberg journalist who we often rely on for these kinds of things, it could be coming a lot sooner than we might think, potentially even February or March 2027."
"So Jason Schreier made a YouTube video recently, as he does often talk on YouTube right now about this sort of stuff, and he said that we're going to see a lot of games that are avoiding GTA 6.I mean I mentioned God of War Lao Fei, I wouldn't be surprised if that gets announced for February or March pretty soon, he said."
"This is in line with a lot of other speculation that we saw about God of War Lao Fei, of the fact that it might have even initially wanted to launch later this year, but it's not going to do that because Rockstar's massive behemoth is keeping everyone apart from Devolver Digital and a Barbie game out of November it seems at the minute."
"We've already seen certain titles push their dates back to February 2027, Fables a big example, got Legacy of Atlantis, the Tomb Raider game is also coming in 2027 after saying it was going to come out in 2026, Metro 2039 is also arriving in February 2027 after saying it was landing in November 2026, and it seems that we're going to have a bit of a feud between some big games this February or March which could be replacing the run up to Christmas that we usually have with November's biggest releases."
"That wouldn't be too surprising but it is going to be interesting to see how games will fare considering they're going to have competition no matter what, there's not really a good time to release a game these days and often, even if something takes up the conversation for a month or so, people move on so quickly that it's hard to really get that zeitgeist back once you've lost it."
"It's no surprise that people are dodging Grand Theft Auto 6 but yeah, I'm personally under the opinion that I think sometimes it's better to launch near the time of one really, really massive game than have three or four big, big games as competition like it's God of War, God of War now is probably the biggest game amongst Fable, Metro, Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis and anything else that might come out, Persona 4 Revival and anything else that might try and aim for March or February in next year but at the same time it's still going to be facing that competition amongst those games."
"I guess the only thing that you can say is Sony is having a heavy marketing campaign with Grand Theft Auto 6 and so they probably won't want to be marketing two games at the same time for their console.In any case, let me know what you think, do you think dodging GTA 6 is a good move for God of War, I'm afraid, do you think it should come out this year, if it can, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."