GRTV News - Next-gen consoles could be priced at $1,000 as a baseline

Analysts are beginning to share their thoughts on how the upcoming devices will be priced.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about next gen consoles again. Obviously Alex recorded a GRTV News talking about Grand Theft Auto yesterday so we can skip over that one for today. Yeah, the reason why I want to talk about this next gen console stuff again is because obviously now the Steam Machine's price is out, I sort of alluded to it today, we're starting to get a taste of what these modern day consoles and modern day platforms are going to be costing. Now an analyst has come out and basically said that what we're seeing from the Steam Machine is probably going to be the floor, the baseline that we're going to be seeing for these next gen consoles and that really north of a grand, probably in dollars, is what we should be expecting to pay. So anyway, let's dive on in. So yeah, north of a grand is the floor for the price of next gen consoles, says analyst. Now the Steam Machine has set its minimum price above $1,000, this is expected to be the new norm for major gaming hardware releases. Okay, so yeah, dread it, run from it, try and cope, the cost will go down. The dudes were right, the Steam Machine's price is a minimum over $1,000, driven up by the cost of components in the era of expensive RAM storage and more. To some, this makes the Steam Machine more of a niche device than it was going to be before, but to others, it signals the coming wave of heightened console prices. Following the reveal of the Steam Machine's price, multiple analysts spoke with GamesIndustry.biz about what this means for the future of the hardware and the wider industry as a whole. Joos van der Roenen, author of the Super Joost playlist, believes this is the new norm for gaming hardware prices. At this rate, the next generation may not even release until 2028 and when it does, north of a grand is the floor. Even existing devices are getting marked up. The companies that manufacture the necessary components have fully shifted towards selling to hyperscalers, paying a premium to build out their data centres, he said. Van der Roenen may just be one analyst, and he was the only one to be so bold as to say that $1,000 plus is the new norm for console prices, but other analysts, including Sokarno's Matt Piscatella, Newzoo's Piers Harding-Rolls and Aldora's Emmanuel Rossier, agreed that console prices would only be going up in time."
"Now, I'm not sure that you're going to see console prices, well actually we're talking dollars, so you're probably looking at like £800 or whatever for the PS6 and the Xbox Project Helix. I don't think that's actually unreasonable to say when you consider the fact that a PS5 Pro is about, what £700, £750 these days? Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised if we're talking £800 plus for one of these next-gen consoles when they do make their arrival. Maybe these big corporations will find a way to shift things around and make them a little bit more cost-effective and friendly so that people will buy them, because you'd have to say that a console being priced twice what its predecessor was priced eight years before is probably not going to sell as well. So maybe they'll have to work some magic to eat some manufacturing cost to be able to sell more of these units, I don't know, but it wouldn't surprise me to see some of these things hitting that £800 market, which again would be about a thousand dollars as a baseline. The only thing you will say about consoles, or can say about consoles compared to say the Steam Machine, is that there probably won't be many variants. I think you normally get one console, obviously the Xbox Series X and S are two different devices, but really you get one device that has, you don't get different specs, you don't get a 2TB version of one, you don't get one with slightly more powerful CPU and GPU or something like that, it doesn't reflect the PC market in that sense, consoles. So to say that it's a baseline implies that there's going to be multiple, whereas really you'd probably just say that they're probably going to hit that point full stop. Either way, I can't imagine consoles going to be cheap, I also can't imagine that components in general are going to be getting any cheaper any time soon. AI continues to eat up a lot of things, I'm hoping, we can only hope that the bubble will burst at some point for the simple reason that a lot of effort has been put into AI and I don't think many people have seen it really become much of a benefit in their day to day. So maybe it'll burst at some point, if it does burst, maybe that means that the shift will go away from supplying all these AI data centres with all this hardware, into supplying consumers with it again. But it's hard to say, what you'd have to say for the time being though is that we're probably looking at very expensive consoles. So stay tuned for more on that, otherwise I'll be back tomorrow for my final GRT news of the week, and yeah, otherwise hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday, and I'll see you all on the next one."