GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI will cost $80, no disc at launch

We have the price, editions, and a bunch of new screenshots for the mega launch at the end of the year.
Grand Theft Auto VI PRE-ORDER (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Live Key - GLOBAL
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"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though, today we could only be talking about Grand Theft Auto 6, it's price, it's editions and plenty of new screenshots have been revealed, but essentially let's get right into the important bit, the price, which is going to be the standard edition is going to cost you £79.99 in USD, we don't yet have localised prices, I don't think at the time of recording for this, but £79.99 USD, you'd imagine that could be somewhere around £70, probably around €75, something around that point and the ultimate edition which comes with a lot of other digital goodies is going to be $100, £99.99, so what's the difference between those two?Well as I said, it's all digital stuff here, there's no collector's edition worth hundreds of dollars with a statue or things like that, it seems that Rockstar just really doesn't want to deal with the fact that that's going to cause a mass amount of FOMO and basically feed those copies immediately to scammers and scalpers."
"As I said, all digital goodies, multiple vehicles included are the 95 Grotti Cheetah, the Dinka Enduro Motorcycle and Crest Kayak from Jason's Safehouse, the Shih Tzu Squalo Water Vehicle and the 67 Vapid Dominator Buggy, while we're talking about vehicles, you also get the Ride Out Customs and One Eyed Willy's Mod Shops as well as the Ganado Retro Build Mod Kit."
"There's also plenty of customisation options for Jason and Lucia as well, things like tattoos, things like special hairstyles, things like special outfits and shops that will only open to you if you have the ultimate edition of the game.Now if you buy any form of the game before the 20th of November, you'll also get the pre-order bonus which is the Vintage Vice City Pack, which has the 55 Vapid Stanier Sedan and Garage alongside Ocean Beach, as well as also again new outfits, hairstyles inspired by a retro Vice City vibe, I guess you could say."
"Pre-orders open tonight at midnight, aka ticking over into the 25th of June.They will be available digitally as well as physically in select retailers, but it's worth noting that physically you won't get a disc for Grand Theft Auto 6.This is probably, I think, the biggest thing that is going to be a point of controversy for Rockstar is the fact that there's no physical concept of the game."
"You get the code in the box if you buy the box.That's at least the case at launch and you can see on the one hand why it might help them face a lack of potential disc shortages and manufacturing costs and things like that, but on the other it's set to standard that the biggest game of all time is now not going to be launched on a disc and that's not going to be a good thing for fans of the physical medium."
"Pre-loading though begins on the 12th of November and apparently the fact that there's no discs in the box allows that to happen a lot more easily.But yeah, we'll just have to see how this all develops.I mean it means that you'll be able to play on the 19th of November, which is very touchwood unlikely to get pushed back at this point with all the prep that's gone into it and the confirmation of pre-orders and bonuses and things like that, but as I say, it's a bit of a downer that we don't get any disc in the box."
"Apart from that, I think people are willing to swallow the pill of an $80 game for this one-off.The problem is whether that will set an industry standard going forward of people thinking that $80 is okay, but then again I think that we've seen, if we've seen anything in 2025, is that only certain companies get to get away with doing things like $80 games."
"Rockstar will be one of them.This game will sell incredibly well, no matter, even if they put the standard edition I think at $100.But yeah, what do you think?Are you going to be buying GTA 6 at launch?Are you going to be pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition or the Standard Edition from tomorrow?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, but we probably will still be talking about GTA."
"Goodbye.Bye."