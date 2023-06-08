GRTV News - Lords of the Fallen 2 has been delayed to 2026

CI Games and Hexworks will be giving the game a little extra time to breathe.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about another game that has been delayed, and I thought for the last game we talked about they got delayed, regardless, what we're talking about here isn't a game that's being delayed because it needs more time to be polished, more than anything it seems to be a game that's being delayed to sort of give it a bit of a chance to thrive in a way, this autumn, pretty much actually from sort of late August all the way through to the end of October, it's incredibly busy for launches and there's almost not a week that goes by where there isn't several AAA titles debuting, it's insanely packed because we lose, well at the moment we're basically losing an entire month worth of space to use due to GTA, and because of that everything's been crammed into such a small amount of space that it's not really working for a lot of these developers that are probably looking at it thinking like, we can launch, we'll get a few sales, but we're not going to get hordes of sales like we actually probably need in order to really take advantage of this brand new game that we've created, and to that end now Lords of the Fallen 2 is making a change, so is she, anyway let's dive on in, so yeah Lords of the Fallen 2 has been delayed to 2027, more and more games are getting away from GTA 6 and the very busy September, so yeah September and October have usually been filled with some amazing games for years but the last couple of months have made it clear that this September was set to be absolutely ridiculous, many have shared their fears for this leading to even more layoffs and studio closures because most people don't or can't afford to buy multiple games in a short period of time, developers and publishers are obviously scared of it as well, so it was understandable when One More Level delayed Valor Mortis to October right after revealing it was set to launch in September, now it's time for another studio to make an even bigger change, CI Games and Hexworks has announced that Lords of the Fallen 2 has been delayed from this autumn to the first quarter of 2027, they follow in One More Level's footsteps by admitting that this isn't just because the game will be even better after some extra polish but also because it means Lords of the Fallen 2 gets away from the Grand Theft Auto 6, Marvel's Wolverine Control Resident, Onimusha Wear the Sword and the other promising games still set to launch in the last 4 months of 2026, again I think this is just a good idea across the board really, I think it makes sense for these developers to take a bit of more time, push their games a little bit and drop them into periods where they're not going to be that busy, it's going to be fascinating in November seeing the actual splash that Grand Theft Auto makes, at the moment in time it feels like the way it's being presented it's going to be an unmissable game for both mainstream players and also people who have more of a focused interest in specific games, and I say that because you kind of look at Lords of the Fallen 2 being a sort of hardcore or quite a tough action RPG game and you look at Grand Theft Auto and is there an entire crossover between the people who play these two types of games, I'm not so sure there is, and I think that logic can be applied to a lot of different developers actually and a lot of different types of games and I think that this idea we have so far of completely avoiding November at all costs, I think there's an opportunity in that, especially the first few days of November, the first week that ends around November 6th or something like that, I think there's an opportunity to launch a game there in a bit of open space, so maybe we'll see something get pushed out, it can't be one of these mainstream titles like a Call of Duty or a FIFA or something like that because they do compete for the same audience as Grand Theft Auto, but for something a little bit again like a Nintendo game or something, I think there's opportunity in that window, but as for Lords of the Fallen 2, it's coming in early 2027 now, I think it's a good move, there's a lot of big games coming out in early 2027 still, particularly around what we're assuming to be February, Persona 4 revival, Final Fantasy 7 Revelations is going to be in there somewhere, obviously Valor Mortis which has been delayed, and we haven't even got to Gamescom's opening night live ceremony yet, the Game Awards follows, there's going to be other showcases most likely to shape up the start of 2027, so I think it would be almost beneficial for CI Games and Hexworks to get Lords of the Fallen 2 out rather early in 2027 to get ahead of this curve a little bit, maybe it's like a January launch, but who knows, plenty of time until that happens as we've still got half of 2026 to go through yet."
"But that's all the time that I have, I'll be back tomorrow for next year's GRTU News of the Week, so until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday, I'll see you all on the next one."