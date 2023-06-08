GRTV News - EA reportedly hit by layoffs as its $55 billion sale nears

We all expected the outcome, now we're just waiting to see how many will lose their jobs.
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though, today we're talking about more layoffs."
"We had a bit of a nice break from layoffs as we were talking about Aardman's new Pokemon series but unfortunately layoffs are often the biggest headline pieces of a day within the gaming industry, unless we're talking about the Steam Deck which dropped it's prices yesterday and if you want to hear more about that you can check out Ben's Morning GLTV News but unfortunately we're talking about the sad stuff, the layoffs as EA has apparently laid off an unknown number of employees as the Saudi Arabian sale draws near."
"I say the Saudi Arabian sale, it's actually a $55 million buyout within a triumvirate of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners I believe.However, EA hasn't publicly confirmed this.This is coming to us from Kotaku who has reportedly gathered an employee only email which says and I quote that EA is going to adapt how we work to better meet fans changing needs and it says as part of this evolution we are making or proposing to make some changes to roles, creating new roles and moving certain work to different teams, locations or service partners."
"So with a big buyout like this you would expect layoffs, it's just the way we've seen the games industry go with a lot of these massive deals like the Xbox Activision Blizzard King buyout or whatever you want to call it led to a mass amount of layoffs there and Xbox is actually expecting more layoffs as new leadership comes in."
"These big business moves always come with some sort of restructuring.Rarely is that ever going to be people getting new people to come in and more employees to come in because often these big changes are due to a company needing to cut costs or wanting to cut costs and make themselves look like they're in the green more than they are."
"In the case of EA this will be due to its new owners probably having a lot of people already in place that can do certain jobs at EA.We're not sure whether any specific studios are affected but it's believed that across the United States and India the company is going to be laying people off."
"We'll have more details hopefully on this soon so that we can actually outline what the number it is of people who've been laid off, where the main layoffs have taken place because often in the case of a big game company like EA you probably wouldn't see the people who make the games getting laid off, it might be more people in marketing and HR and things like that where Affinity Partners, Silver Lake and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund might have their own people who will manage these things for EA from now on."
"But we'll have to wait and see, as I say EA is now a privately owned company once this deal goes through so we might not hear as much as we used to from EA, we might not get the financial statements but for big news like this and big layoffs like this you'd imagine they'd confirm it or deny it just to make sure that people are in the know."
"So what do you think about EA undergoing layoffs, is it expected, would you hope for better?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV news, goodbye."