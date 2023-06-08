GRTV News - Valve has announced the prices for Steam Machine

All models will be priced above 1,000 euros.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another JRTV News. Today we have quite a big one for you because Valve has officially announced the prices and the various bundles actually for the Steam Machine. Now we've been eagerly anticipating this bit of information because I think it serves almost as a litmus test in regards to where pricing models currently sit for the video game industry. A lot of price hikes have happened recently due to component shortages due to the rise of AI and the demand that has on various different components around the world. But when Steam Machine was announced it was always kind of put forward as a more accessible entry point into PC gaming and naturally as things are getting more expensive even consoles are becoming less affordable and more of a sort of an enthusiast item shall we say. So the question is where does Steam Machine fit into that equation? I still don't really understand it myself but anyway let's dive on in. So yeah, Valve announces prices for Steam Machine well over £1000 slash euros for all four editions. Steam Machine will be sold in 512GB or 2TB with or without Steam Controller. So yeah, Valve has officially announced the prices for Steam Machine, their new hybrid between home consoles and PC that basically functions as a home console to put like you would a Playstation or Xbox but without PC architecture. A lot has happened in the world since Valve first announced the Steam Machine, the final prices are a lot higher than anyone would surely have predicted, well over 1000 euros slash dollars slash pounds. Valve will sell the Steam Machine in two models with two basic packs, 512GB and 2TB with controller or without controller. The cheapest model without controller costs 1039 euros and the 2TB model costs 1359 euros. Both models have the same specs but different storage but the 2TB model will come with two extra faceplates, red fabric and solid walnut. Those interested in purchasing a Steam Machine can sign up before June 25th at 7pm CEST, 6pm BST, choosing the model they want. After that the pre-order list will be closed, randomised and users will be sent mails to make their purchase at random. Valve admitted in a press release that the price is higher than originally intended when they first started sourcing components in 2023, over the past year or so that has changed quickly and significantly, most visibly for RAM and storage components, there are a variety of reasons, all of which are affecting hardware products everywhere."
"The overall effect is that our original goal for the price of Steam Machine is no longer viable, so the prices we are sharing today reflect the state of the world for manufacturing, or more accurately, it reflects the price of the components as we have secured them over the past 6 months. Valve has also said that the global outage of components, inflation and disruption of supply chains has also impacted the number of units they will be able to have for launch, still expected this summer. That might explain why they are using a randomised queue system for the Steam Machine and initially would only be sold for those who sign up here before June 25th. So yeah, I do find it a little bit strange, the Steam Machine, for the simple reason that I don't really get who it's priced for anymore, because you'd have to say that people who are looking for PC gaming will probably buy a full PC, and those who are looking for console gaming will go for the cheaper console, because even though consoles are expensive, you can still get an Xbox Series X for £300 cheaper than the very base model of a Steam Machine, which, just for reference, an Xbox Series X launches with 1TB. Now, you don't get the full TB of storage, because a lot of it's taken up with operating systems, but you'd have to assume that the Steam Machine is somewhat similar, so when they say that it starts with 512GB of storage, you probably don't get access to that full 512GB, there's probably 10% of that that's taken up with system storage and system operations and stuff. So, I don't really get it at the moment, I don't really get it. I mean, the only thing that will save these Steam Machines is if they're really, what if Valve has worked some serious magic and they're really quite powerful for the package they offer. We've seen a few different reviews, we haven't had a chance to test them yet at Game Reactor, so can't really add too much in regards to that equation as of yet, but I don't expect a lot of Steam Machines to be selling at that price tag. The Valve community are very vocal, and you'd have to say that there'll be a lot of support for it, because that's what the fans of Valve tend to do, but will it translate into hundreds of thousands of sold units?I don't think it will. That's just my sort of take on it as of yet. I think it's too expensive, and it doesn't quite achieve its goal of being an affordable entry into PC gaming, and it doesn't quite go the other way and serve as a compact, gaming-focused PC unit that you can snag, be able to play the games that you want without needing to have a battle station of a computer desktop system. But we'll see, right? We'll see. We don't actually have the official launch date yet. They've shared the prices, they said when people will be able to actually put in the pre-orders, but they haven't actually said when they'll be coming out, so we'll stay tuned for more on that. I think it goes to show a little bit though how expensive hardware is going to be getting, so if this is as expensive as this for Steam Machine, just be prepared, because it wouldn't surprise me if things continue to go the way they are, that PS6 and Xbox Helix will somewhat represent this in given time. But again, we'll stay tuned for more."
"As for the time I have on today's GRTV News, I'll be back tomorrow for the next one of the week, so until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday, and I'll see you all on the next GRTV News."