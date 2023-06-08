GRTV News - The title, premise, and first image of Aardman's new Pokémon series has been revealed

Sirfetch'd & Pichu are set to go on some wacky adventures next year.
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado, today we're talking something pretty positive, I think the last week we were talking about Xbox layoffs pretty much every day and if not, I think we rounded off the week with a bit of a rockstar UK tribunal thing, so today we're talking just about some fun stuff with Pokemon and Ardman's collaboration series which is coming next year and has now got its title, its premise and its first teaser trailer alongside its first poster, I'm going to just let the teaser play in the background over there."
"It was revealed at the Annecy Animation Film Festival which is probably the place you'd expect something like a stop motion animation project to be revealed and it is called Pokemon Tales The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu, set in the Galar region which is where Sirfetch'd is from as you can probably tell from the fact that we've got Wooloo on the screen and the fact that as I said Sirfetch'd is our main character, this will follow both of the key characters, both of the characters in the title going on random misadventures and basically getting into all sorts of trouble here and there."
"It reminds me a bit if I had to guess of a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms with Pichu being our egg and Sirfetch'd being our dunk except that I'd imagine that Sirfetch'd is a bit more incapable than dunk or perhaps a little bit more confident as he seems to be quite suave in the picture but doesn't really notice that he's stepping off of a cliff."
"You also see some Fletchinder in the bottom and a Fletchinder here which is maybe looking at perhaps a tertiary character, I'm not going to try and get too deep into fan theories about Pokemon Tales, The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu because I'm pretty sure it's just meant to be a good time. The premise officially is and I quote, Pokemon Tales, The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu is an epic journey through the wilds of Galar. Our heroes embark on a gallant quest to help and protect Pokemon across the region."
"Their missions rarely go as planned but their noble deeds forge their friendship as they step bravely into the unknown. Peril, alliances, rivalries, extraordinary Pokemon and endless laughs await them.So yeah, it's going to be a series that might be a bit akin to sort of, oh my god, is it Pokemon Resort? Pokemon Concierge where they have different sort of episodes aligned to different plot lines and things like that. Just sort of a, not a monster of the week because a Pokemon, Pocket Monster of the Week perhaps, way. That sort of style of TV show where you're not exactly going to be getting a concurrent story running through but I don't really know whether that will be the case. But I'd imagine with something like Ardman they'd want more of a every episode is a different miniature story wrapped up type of beat rather than having us go on season upon season upon season of epic scale adventure with Sirfetch'd and Pichu. But yeah, it's coming out in 2027. We don't yet have a release date for it so I'd imagine it won't be until the latter half of next year. But let me know if you're excited about it, what you hope to see from it and what other Pokemon Tales you'd hope to see but because with that being the bit before the colon I imagine that one day we could see even more Pokemon Tales pop up. But yeah, see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."
"Goodbye."