GRTV News - Ubisoft co-founder dies in a plane crash

Claude Guillemot was 69-years-old at the time of the accident.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we have a rather surprising one, a saddening one as well for that matter to talk about. The main big thing that broke over the weekend, again at that time of year where it's kind of limited on news, but when you hear something like this it's hard not to at least dedicate a little bit of time to talking about it. Love them or hate them as a company, you never want to be reporting on something like this. But the truth of the matter is that Claude Guillemot, one of the co-founders of Ubisoft, one of the five Guillemot brothers who founded the massive French video game company, has unfortunately died in a plane crash. It was reported over the weekend that he was sort of flying a training craft in one of the regions of France when the plane crashed and unfortunately Claude Guillemot died as well as what we're assuming the training instructor. But anyway, let's dive on in and take a look at some of the news. So yes, Claude Guillemot, Executive Vice President of Operations at Ubisoft, dies in a plane crash. He was one of the company's five founding brothers who also headed the Thrustmaster and Hercules peripherals division. So yes, sad news for the video games industry and particularly for Ubisoft and the Gileot family. Claude Guillemot, one of the five brothers who founded Ubisoft in 1986, has died at the age of 69 after the training light aircraft he was flying crashed according to France 3. The Cessna 421, a twin engine propeller aircraft he owned in which he was travelling with a flight instructor whose identity has not been disclosed, crashed on the afternoon of Friday 19th June near Le Bal airport in the Pays de la Loire region of France. Claude Guillemot was a key figure in Ubisoft's rise, taking the company both from a small shop opened in 1984 to the formation in 1986 of a firm which, through gradual growth throughout the 90s and 2000s, established itself as one of the world's largest video game companies, with studios spread across the globe and a portfolio of IP including Assassin's Creed, Prince of Persia, Rabbids, Rayman, Just Dance and Rainbow Six. Until yesterday, Guillemot continued to serve as Ubisoft's Executive Vice President of Operations as well as the CEO of Thrustmaster and Hercules, the two companies specialising in the sale of PC peripherals. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this difficult time."
"So yeah, pretty tough news that one, it came out of the blue as well. No one expected this to be the case but accidents like this do happen and especially when you see people playing around with aerial transport craft. Some major names over the years have been taken by helicopters and airplane crashes. But anyway, Ubisoft hasn't commented any further on this yet, meaning we don't know what's going to be happening in regards to the executive roles of the company and how things are going to be shifting around. You'd expect someone to be taking over Claude Guillemot's roles as the Executive Vice President of Operations at the company and also as that leading role at Thrustmaster and Hercules but no official information has been shared in regards to that as of yet. No doubt it just makes things a little bit more inconvenient as well for Ubisoft as a company who are going through some rather, let's say, challenging times themselves. But again, as we know more about this be sure to keep your posts updated otherwise that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News but I'll be back tomorrow for the next one of the weeks. Until then, hope you enjoy your Monday and I'll see you all on the next episode."