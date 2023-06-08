Could this put a damper on the lead-up to GTA VI?
Grand Theft Auto VI PRE-ORDER (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Live Key - GLOBAL
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"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, newsies, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today, we're talking Rockstar, we're talking the Grand Theft Auto developer, not because they dropped the cover art and pre-order date for GTA 6 yesterday, but because they're also facing some legal trouble which will be preceding the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, or I should say the expected launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, by about a month."
"So basically, if you're not aware, in November the IWGB, that's the Independent Union Workers of Great Britain, said that like, you know, basically we're representing fired employees because they claim that they've been blacklisted as part of union busting from Rockstar and from Rockstar's parent company Take-Two."
"Now these are all alleged claims that have been taken to employment tribunals and will appear again in a final court date on the 10th of September to the 15th of October when the trial is running.Now in that first stage, I guess you'd call it, where Rockstar and the representatives of the IWGB go to the employment tribunal, the IWGB wants to bring up blacklisting claims."
"Now the IWGB defines blacklisting as, and I quote, the practice of compiling information about workers involved in union activity in order to discriminate against them.Union busting, whatever you want to call it, basically if they were found to be organising a union or part of, or wanting to organise a union and were fired because of it, that would be counting as blacklisting, something that a lot of the Rockstar workers allege was happening thanks to Discord messages revealed late last year."
"Now Rockstar didn't want those things being brought up to the case so that they could narrow the scope of it for the trial date when it's set, but the employment tribunal ruled in the IWGB's favour, allowing them to basically bring those claims of blacklisting to the final trial."
"This is quite a big win for the fired employees, as one of them, Ellie Dunstan, says, our case will now be heard in full and put to the test as it should be.The world will get to see for itself the evidence as to what happened last October, which is when the firings actually took place."
"Obviously this isn't ideal for Rockstar right now, but in a way, personally I also see it as something that they will be able to blow over quite easily with the fact that they are releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 this November.That marketing campaign will eat a lot of the public eye's perception of what Rockstar is up to, but the gaming industry will and should be aware really of what has happened here because union busting and stuff like that should never be looked upon positively and these workers, I don't know, I don't think they, as a person, take my views on my own, I don't think they deserve necessarily to get fired from what I've seen in the Discord messages, but then again, Rockstar is a massive company, it has a lot of vital intelligence about one of the biggest gaming franchises, if not the biggest gaming franchise of all time at its headquarters, and Rockstar claims when it fired these employees that some of that information was at risk of getting out, so we'll have to wait and see how that unfolds in the trial."
"Which side are you taking in this conflict, do you think that this could impact the launch of GTA 6?Let me know that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."