GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI's cover art has been revealed

Pre-orders for the game will begin next week.
Grand Theft Auto VI PRE-ORDER (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Live Key - GLOBAL
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"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.As expected today we're going to be talking a little bit about Grand Theft Auto 6 because the cover art for the game has been revealed."
"Pre-orders are slated to begin next week and well yeah, pretty big news across the board.So let's dive on in and then we'll talk a little bit about it afterwards.Rockstar confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders officially go live next week.We also have the official cover art which features an alligator sure to steal the show."
"After months of nothing but the release dates being reconfirmed again and again, we now have something fresh to talk about with Grand Theft Auto 6.It does seem like November 19th launch date is going to happen as Rockstar has confirmed the game's pre-orders begin next week on the 25th of June."
"Pre-orders will go live on digital storefronts and with select retailers.I guess that means rumours of there not being a physical edition were probably unfounded too.The pre-order date announcement came with another trailer, if you can count it as one."
"There was no gameplay, no cinematic, but we did get to see the official reveal of the game's cover art.I'm just going to show how big of a game Grand Theft Auto 6 is that it can draw the eye with the reveal of its cover art."
"It's got that typical GTA style with multiple key characters and locations shown off in individual frames.You can download the cover art for yourself on the GTA 6 site.Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19th, 2026 for Xbox Series X and S and PS5."
"And that there is also the cover art, it's just arranged a little bit differently because obviously a cover art is supposed to fit on a box.This one's horizontal and not vertical.But it's the same frames, just put together slightly differently."
"So yes, GTA 6's pre-orders begin next week.The cover art's out.It does ask, it does begin to beg a few different questions this.For one, will Grand Theft Auto 6 get a PC launch at debut or will it not?I mean, again, these are things that were speculated now and asking the questions of now because if pre-orders open next week, we're expecting to get more sort of firm confirmation on these things."
"So yeah, will there be a PC version at launch?Likewise, what's the price going to be at?Are they going to target the sort of the premium price tag of about £70 or are they going to go for something a little bit bigger because it's Grand Theft Auto, who knows?The whole idea about whether it'll get a physical edition or not, to me, I don't think that was ever really much of a question."
"Grand Theft Auto is looking to tap into such a wide demographic, including a very prominent mainstream audience, that you'd have to look at it and say not getting a physical edition would be almost absurd.I think it will sell a lot of physical copies, this game."
"So I think that there almost certainly will be a physical edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.But it's exciting nonetheless.Again, this basically all but confirms that the game is 100% coming later this year."
"So all those games that have been avoiding November like The Plague, they've done so to good effect, really, because now Grand Theft Auto is coming.You'd have to assume that if pre-orders are open next week and the game is set for a launch in five months, that it might be soon time to see the game again."
"It'd be nice to get one more trailer before launch, we don't need to see the whole lot about it, but one more trailer before launch would do a lot.So maybe we're getting close to something like that happening.But fascinating all the same, starting to feel like a Grand Theft Auto year."
"The hype levels are starting to build.So no doubt we'll be talking about Grand Theft Auto again at some point on another GRTV News.The other thing, just before capping off, on a Grand Theft Auto vein is that Rockstar, as of July, will be offering free next-gen upgrades for those who own Grand Theft Auto 5 on PS4 and Xbox One, meaning you can get to PS5 and an Xbox Series XS version without having to spend a dime if you don't already have that edition."
"But yeah, exciting all the same.That's all the time I have on today's GRTV News, but I'll be back on Monday for the next installment, so I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side."