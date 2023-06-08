The future of the world's biggest gaming engine is focused on AI.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking about Unreal Engine 6."
"Now it was revealed officially last month with some Rocket League gameplay but Epic has now given a lengthy statement about what it's going to be, what it's going to include, how it's going to sort of upgrade our gaming experience I guess and how people make games from Unreal Engine 5 and essentially a lot of it boils down to integration of AI."
"Probably a lot of you could have seen that coming, a lot of people though probably didn't want to see it coming as AI remains a pretty controversial topic within gaming today.Some people will flat out refuse to buy a game if it's found to contain AI, some people really don't mind it."
"A lot of big games are being discovered to have used AI in earlier versions like Clare Obscura Expedition 33 as well as Crimson Desert and while those assets are eventually removed, the principle is still there and it still is controversial to some people.In any case though, we see that Unreal Engine is going to integrate AI models at a core level or LLMs, Language Learning Models, which are basically things like Claude, Gemini, Claude and Codex as well are specifically mentioned to remove what Epic calls the tedious work within games."
"Now there are some examples there shown on Epic's official website where you can see developers being able to create scenes with prompts and things like that, essentially just shortening down the work time which can to some sound like a positive because we spend so much time developing games these days, you know, a game that starts development today has no chance of being around for the PS5's life cycle unless of course we see what we saw with this generation to an even greater extent where the PS5 is still sticking around by the time the PS7 is ready to be revealed."
"In any case, that's besides the point, I'll just read off a few quotes here from Epic's site where it says, for UE6 we see LLMs, generative AI models and tools like Claude and Codex playing a central role in helping you build your content faster while maintaining the creative control you need."
"Our goal for UE6 is to greatly reduce the tedious work in authoring content to leave more time for creative exploration and increase the amount of iterations a team can make to polish their content.UE6 will ship with tools and workflows where you can choose to bring your own favourite models, battle tested against internal development and UEFN, so that's Unreal Editor in Fortnite which is going to be automatically included and blended in Unreal Engine 6 rather than with Unreal Engine 5 where it's a separate thing."
"In Unreal Engine 6 as well, it's sort of what Epic says it's seeing as it's strongest reactions is when people are bringing their own models in, using their own AI and things like that but it's going to have that integrated at a core level anyway and the quotes continue with, and I quote, UE6 is going to change a lot about how games are made, it will not change the thing that matters most which is that the people in the industry, I'm sorry, the game developers, the filmmakers, our Unreal Engine family are the ones who make anything actually happen."
"So it's essentially trying to calm people who are a bit worried about AI just taking over the entire process of making a game and while the sentiment is nice of hey we're going to get rid of the busy work for you and we're going to give you just the easy stuff, we'll have to see how well that actually works and what kind of impact it has on the creative quality of the games that we see."
"Unreal Engine 6 isn't going to be even in early access until late 2027 so don't expect this to influence any of the games we're going to see over the next few years but it might concern some people as we head into the 2030s and what that's going to look like with gaming.Do you think AI should be integrated at the core level with games, especially with the world's biggest engine like Unreal Engine, do you think that we should take a step back from AI?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."