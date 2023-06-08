GRTV News - SanDisk is selling a PS5 SSD for $2,500

With surging hardware components, SanDisk is offering an option that will certainly break the bank.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we have a really bizarre one for you, we're going to be talking a bit about Playstation but not for the primary focus really it's about PC components or I guess just hardware components in general and the skyrocketing prices that they've been experiencing. It's been noticed that SanDisk, who you know sells a lot of memory options shall we say, PSD cards, SSDs whatever, that they are selling an SSD for a rather extreme price, not for a PC but for a Playstation 5, so let's dive on in and go from there. So yeah, SanDisk is selling an 8TB Playstation 5 SSD for the same price as three PS5 Pros. To say the strain on certain technology components and hardware is becoming ridiculous is perhaps underselling it, due to a massive increase in demand from AI data centres which has seen the regular Joe consumer push to the side and now fighting over a slim number of previously widely available components, many technology parts are seeing skyrocketing prices. The maddening thing is it's not just the world of PC gaming that's being affected as we've seen console prices being increased as manufacturers adapt to this bizarre climate, all while certain additional accessories are seeing insane price hikes too. The latest extreme example has been noticed on SanDisk's website where VGC has picked up on the fact that the 8TB version of the WD Black SN850PMVME SSD for PS5 is now selling for a completely reasonable £2,489. Yep, you could snag one of these bad boys or buy yourself three Playstation 5 Pro consoles and still have some disposable income to flaunt afterwards. The whole situation has been felt most by PC gamers who are battling a scenario where RAM and SSDs and other components are becoming far too expensive to buy compared to where they were priced a couple of years ago. The console gamer sector is noticing the impact too, the aforementioned price hikes being one such example, but the really interesting point being how Sony and Microsoft will look to price their next generation consoles whenever they arrive within the next few years."
"To me, this highlights a situation where something needs to be done. Because this can't go on.At what point do we say that this is a breach of consumer rights? Because offering products like this, I mean again, the products aren't supposed to be priced like this, they just are because they're not being manufactured because all of the manufacturing work is going into producing components for AI data centres. Of which I don't think a lot of people are really feeling the benefit of focusing so much on AI data centres yet. I really do feel, I mean there's a lot of different things that you look at and you think maybe there should be some government policy creeping in, in regards to how technology corporations continue to act without any concern for anyone else's wellbeing whatsoever. And again, it's their company, they can operate how they want in many respects. But there are times where you look at it and you think, you kind of screwed over the consumer a little bit here. And with the surge in component prices stuff, I do look at it and I think something needs to be done about this. I think we're getting close to the point where there needs to almost be a regulation put into place where these hardware manufacturers have to produce X amount of components for the regular consumer. Because otherwise the consumer market is just going to crash. There is not going to be a singular person who is somewhat smart and savvy that will buy an 8TB SSD for a Playstation 5 for £2,500. It is an extortionate amount of money, it is an absurd amount of money. And it's simply just not worth it. You'd be better off just keeping the regular storage inside your PS5 and then deleting and reinstalling games whenever you need it instead of having 8TB of storage available. It's stupid, it's ridiculous and something needs to be done. And the issue is, and the reason why I say that something needs to be done is because it doesn't look like this is going to change."
"And the thing is that as the strain becomes even more oppressive, there will come a point where just regular items, not like some niche things like an 8TB SSD, where regular items are simply priced beyond what a consumer should be expected to pay for it. And that's why I think something needs to be done about it because instead of letting it get to that point and then correct course once it's already happened, let's get ahead of the curve a little bit here."
"And again, I think I say that because I just don't see the benefit of all this investment being put into AI data centres yet. I just don't. I think that it's, you know, there's a lot of things that AI does right and I think there's a reason to invest into AI. But the way they're doing it is so gung-ho, it's so, you know, we're just gonna race in headfirst without any thought about what's happening around us. I think, again, just something needs to be done a little bit here because I think the next big one that's going to really draw a lot of attention is when these next generation consoles are properly revealed because I really do think you're looking at a console here that's going to be costing around about £1,000. And again, we have a console coming up, I say console, like a PC unit coming up soon that they still haven't put a price tag on and they're supposed to come out this summer. And you look at it and you go, I wonder why that's the case. I think it's because Valve is looking at it going, not sure how we're going to price this thing yet. You know, every single day like the prices of these components are going up so I think Valve are looking at it very, very cautiously in regards to how they're supposed to price their Steam Machine because I don't think it's going to be cheap and if it's not cheap I don't know who it's going to be particularly, well, made for in a way. But yeah, anyway, bizarre situation."
"I personally already don't think that you need a PlayStation 5 Pro but you could get three of them or one SSD. You'd be better off just buying the PlayStation 5 Pros and taking the SSDs out of the thing. So, but yeah, bizarre across the board. Anyway, that's the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News. I'll be back tomorrow for the next and my final GRTV News of the week."
"Until then though, I hope you enjoy your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one."