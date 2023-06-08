GRTV News - The entire Luna Abyss development team has been laid off

Even though the game isn't even a month old and reviewed well, the development team has been sacked.
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"So today we're talking a sad bit of layoffs as the entire team behind Lunar Abyss has been laid off following the game's release just a month ago.Now Lunar Abyss is a sort of sci-fi action shooter type game created by the team at Quali Labs."
"It's a small team of about nine people but the game launched to a very strong critical reception and may not have managed to immediately impress in terms of like mass amounts of players considering it peaked on Steam at about 317 players but it did also launch on Game Pass as well."
"However, as has been raised by CEO Holly Emery, unfortunately as of yesterday the entire team has been made redundant, a decision that was completely outside of our control.As a result the entire team are available for work as of today, that includes Emery herself."
"This is a bit of an unfortunate situation really for everyone involved because as I say it proves again that like even though you can make a game that has very strong critical reception that doesn't always guarantee and we don't even know what the factors were behind the layoffs."
"It was a decision that as Emery said was completely outside of anyone's control who was on the development side of things which means that it's very hard to say what led to the downfall of Lunar Abyss's developers.Lunar Abyss will not be getting any more updates you'd imagine then considering everyone has been made redundant pretty much immediately."
"It wasn't really clear if there was going to be any plans for some major content to the game but yeah, nothing else I would say is expected from it.It's a bit of a slow news week aside from apparently impending doom and these layoffs are perhaps an early portent of that because there's also lots of talk about other studios getting mass layoffs, even shuttering down, especially to do with Xbox at the minute and we will update you as we can on those but right now the focus is on Quali Labs and saying that we're very sorry to hear that the people there have lost their jobs and hopefully they can find themselves back on their feet sooner rather than later."
"The thing with the games industry is that we're now just so used to these layoffs becoming part and parcel of the day to day that it's really, really difficult to say much more on the fact that we know that it sucks and Lunar Abyss as well, it doubly sucks because Lunar Abyss was, by the people who played it, a pretty great game so even when you make a solo game you can't always get to make another one with the team that you've grown to make this game with."
"Again, hoping all the best for everyone who's involved with Quali Labs but yeah, unfortunately don't expect much more out of Lunar Abyss.If you've got the game yourself, if you do have the game yourself, what did you think of it?Do you think that it's very unfortunate that Quali Labs is getting laid off?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more TRTV news."