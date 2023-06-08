GRTV News - Don't Nod seems to be in dire trouble

The French developer could be out of cash by November.
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"And it could run out of money as soon as November, that is unlikely to be the case as we know that Don't Nod has adapted to this kind of situation before but yeah, it's a bit of a wild one over the past 12 hours or so I guess realistically as we heard that Microsoft is potentially shutting down a handful of really key Xbox studios like Ninja Theory even which announced a game for 2027 as soon as the Xbox game showcase which was just a few days ago now or a couple of weeks ago but moving back to Don't Nod, we see that essentially as I say in a massive statement the developer says that part owner Tencent is saying it doesn't want to increase the capital and doesn't want to finance a new game from the studio which means it can't basically, it can't have the capital to make new projects because it's not going to give them the capital to make new projects and it can't make the capital to fund its own projects because it's not releasing any new projects but essentially the developer behind Aphelion, Remember Me, Life is Strange, Lost Records, Bloom and Rage, Banished Ghosts of New Eden could end up being shut down and closed for good if it does run out of cash by November as this is happening but as Ben writes here it's more expected that they will go into survival mode, go into more downsizing and unfortunately that will lead to yet even more layoffs within the games industry as we are now in our like sixth concurrent year I think of consistent layoffs within the industry but yeah it's a very unfortunate situation over at Don't Nod they have quite like a long history of releasing games quite regularly as well unlike a lot of studios say if we look at Xbox and there's rumours of like Arkane shutting down, Arkane has released a game last in 2021, Arkane Leon that is not Arkane Austin which was Deathloop which was I believe like a game of the year contender for some people but for a lot of other people it wasn't Arkane Leon's best work which was whether whichever you prefer probably Dishonored or Dishonored 2, we're now 10 years on from Dishonored 2, Arkane Leon has released as I say Deathloop in that time Marvel's Blade is apparently in a bit of a jumble the last time an Arkane studio released a vampire game it was Redfall and it wasn't good full stop so you can kind of see why that would be an aspect of the big company looking at the developer and saying well you don't release a lot of stuff but Don't Nod does release quite a lot and in a variety of genres as I say just even looking at like The Banished Ghosts of New Eden, Lost Records, Bloom and Rays and Aphelion they're really different games, Doosan as well was very well liked so it would really be a shame to see not only the studio shut down but to even see it not firing on all cylinders as it has for the past few years or so but we'll just have to see what happens hopefully everyone involved finds their feet and hopefully it doesn't look as dire as it does now in a couple of months but let me know what you think, what you hope will happen with Don't Nod and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GLTV news, goodbye!"