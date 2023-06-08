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GRTV News - Craig Duncan, head of Xbox Game Studios, resigns

Louise O'Connor, who has been with Rare since 1999, has left the company too.

Audio transcription

"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the YGA Gamereactor Network as a whole."

"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.
Without further ado though today, we're talking about Xbox again, we talked about Xbox a lot last week as it seems we're in a bit of a, I don't want to say tumultuous, but definitely an uncertain time it seems for the future of Xbox."

"We had reports from the information saying that there was going to be a potential split as Microsoft might look to spin off Xbox in some capacity.
We know that obviously we've got some big changes coming in from the new CEO, Asher Sharma and a lot of the time, yeah, we're I guess optimistic but uncertain is probably the right way to phrase it, but now we have quite a big departure for Xbox as Craig Duncan, head of Xbox Game Studios has resigned and also the head of staff at Xbox Game Studios, Louise O'Connor has resigned too."

"So Duncan has been in the role for about 20 months as he wrote in an internal email that we'll get to, but he's been with Xbox since 2011 and was the director of Rare for 14 years.
Louise O'Connor on the other hand has been working at Rare since 1999, which is huge and she took up the role that she's now leaving in last September."

"So these guys haven't been in their respective positions as head of Xbox Game Studios and head of staff for very long, but they've obviously been veteran employees at Xbox or Xbox owned studios for many, many years.
And as I said, there was an internal email from Mr. Craig Duncan himself who said, and I quote, when I took the helm at Xbox Game Studios 20 months ago, my aim was to serve our studios, our teams and the people who create our games together."

"We set out to deliver high quality games, strengthen the corporate culture across our studios and help shape the future of the company.
I'm proud to say that we achieved many flawless launches that drove the company's commercial success."

"Louise has been attentive, creative and trusted partner who has always championed excellence and supported our studios with clarity and dedication.
I thank her for all she has contributed to Xbox Game Studios and confident she will succeed in whatever she undertakes."

"So it's a little bit of a cough there, but you get the gist essentially.
It's quite regular sounding email, it doesn't sound like there was any bad blood or anything like that between the studios and Duncan, considering how tenured both of them are within the games industry and how long they've both been serving Rare and Xbox, I guess as a whole."

"It maybe isn't too surprising to see them leaving.
I mean, I guess they've only been in their respective roles for a shorter period of time, which is potentially point for speculation, but yeah, it's a very big departure and we'll definitely see this have an effect on Xbox."

"We just won't know what that is for some time.
We'll also probably be introduced to some new head of studios and head of staff at Xbox in the coming weeks.
But yeah, let me know what you think about Craig Duncan's departure."

"Do you think this is a big move in a good way or a bad way for Xbox?
What do you think about Louise O'Connor leaving as well?
I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news.
Goodbye."

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