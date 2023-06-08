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Among Us
How do you make an Among Us character expressive?
We spoke to the series creator.
Published 2026-06-15 10:00
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
Bubsy 4D - Nintendo Switch 2 "Pawsome Edition" Unboxing
on the 10th of June 2026 at 13:15
A Minecraft Movie’s sequel will officially be known as Squared
on the 6th of June 2026 at 14:10
Warhammer Skulls 10th Anniversary Press Kit Unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 17:00
Ereban: Shadow Legacy - Press Kit unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 09:24
Voidwrought - Collector's Edition unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 09:17
What is your favourite costume? And do you identify all the anime and video game characters in the reel?
on the 6th of May 2026 at 14:12
Directive 8020 - Press Kit Unboxing
on the 5th of May 2026 at 23:59
How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?
on the 5th of May 2026 at 15:50
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
on the 16th of April 2026 at 08:00
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 12:24
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 11:53
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
on the 24th of March 2026 at 11:32
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Videos
Kenwood Go Stand Mixer (Quick Look) - The Next Big Thing in Baking
on the 15th of June 2026 at 09:06
GRTV News - Gears of War: E-Day claimed to be one of the most expensive games ever
on the 15th of June 2026 at 08:10
Cooler Master V4 Alpha 3DHP Black (Quick Look) - Advanced Cooling
on the 14th of June 2026 at 11:53
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion (Quick Look) - Powering Your Passions
on the 13th of June 2026 at 10:54
GRTV News - PlayStation Studios has reportedly sold just over 8 million games on PS5 over the last year
on the 12th of June 2026 at 16:25
Ecovacs Winbot W3 Omni (Quick Look) - Revolutionary Window Cleaning
on the 12th of June 2026 at 10:44
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (Quick Look) - Smooth Gaming and Serious Content Creation Potential
on the 12th of June 2026 at 09:00
GRTV News - Valor Mortis will be coming later than expected
on the 12th of June 2026 at 07:58
Rhythm Heaven Groove - Video Preview
on the 11th of June 2026 at 14:17
GRTV News - Report: Expect major Xbox layoffs next month
on the 11th of June 2026 at 14:10
From the book to the video game - Jacek Dukaj Madeira Games Summit Interview
on the 11th of June 2026 at 13:16
CuisinArt Smart Elite 2-Slice Toaster (Quick Look) - Toast Made Easy
on the 11th of June 2026 at 11:03
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Movie Trailers
Gatto - Teaser Trailer
on the 12th of June 2026 at 08:10
Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness - Official Trailer (HBO Max)
on the 12th of June 2026 at 06:45
Lioness - Season 3 Official Teaser (Paramount+)
on the 12th of June 2026 at 06:45
Little House on the Prairie - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 12th of June 2026 at 06:45
Heart of the Beast - Official Trailer
on the 11th of June 2026 at 15:21
Worst Neighbor Ever - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 11th of June 2026 at 06:34
The Map of Longing - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 11th of June 2026 at 06:34
The Social Reckoning - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 14:09
Marvel Animation's X-Men '97: Season 2 - Official Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 11:43
Human Vapor - Official Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 08:59
Whalefall - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 08:20
Trying - Season 5 Official Trailer (Apple TV)
on the 10th of June 2026 at 06:49
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Trailers
Inside the Trustor Scandal - Official Clip (Netflix)
on the 15th of June 2026 at 06:25
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope - Between Duty And Freedom Story Trailer
on the 15th of June 2026 at 05:19
Forgotlings - PS5 & Xbox Series X|S trailer
on the 15th of June 2026 at 04:53
The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival - Announce Trailer
on the 14th of June 2026 at 17:42
Little Nightmares III - The Backstage DLC Release trailer
on the 14th of June 2026 at 12:10
Heave Ho 2 - Release Date Trailer
on the 12th of June 2026 at 15:15
Over the Hill - Steam Next Fest Demo Trailer
on the 12th of June 2026 at 14:00
Sesame Street: Friends & Fun - Announcement Trailer
on the 12th of June 2026 at 14:00
Overwatch - Shion Gameplay Trailer
on the 12th of June 2026 at 08:28
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy - Long Gameplay Trailer
on the 12th of June 2026 at 05:03
Vaiana - Final Trailer
on the 11th of June 2026 at 21:49
The Drifter - Nintendo Switch Release Date Reveal
on the 11th of June 2026 at 16:50
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Events
Gamereactor at the 79th Festival de Cannes (2026)
on the 27th of May 2026 at 10:34
Comicon Napoli 2026 - People & Cosplay Gamereactor Reel
on the 15th of May 2026 at 19:39
Comicon Napoli 2026 - Highlights recap and closing comments
on the 12th of May 2026 at 17:23
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
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