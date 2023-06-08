GRTV News - PlayStation Studios has reportedly sold just over 8 million games on PS5 over the last year

Is Sony fumbling the use of its own first party studios?
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking some very interesting statistics from PlayStation's first party studios, from PlayStation Studios itself and the number of games it sold within the last year on PS5."
"Now these are not coming officially from PlayStation itself, so take them with a pinch of salt they are instead coming from Alinea Analytics, but usually they're quite accurate with their information on this sort of stuff and it doesn't paint that good of a picture for PlayStation Studios' own games, apart from maybe for one or two of them actually."
"As we look at the statistics for these titles that have launched on PlayStation in the last year, we see that Ghost of Yotei leads with a pretty strong 4.8 million, Death Stranding 2 pretty far behind actually on 1.7 million, MLB The Show 26 at 745,000, Saros at 406,000, Marathon at 347,000, God of War Sons of Sparta at 132,000."
"So again those are just titles launched within the last year by PlayStation's first party studios.There's many, many, many more games that have sold on PS5 since then and we know that a lot of games do sell on the platform, but for Sony's own studios, and this doesn't even really count the Kojima Productions considering they're not even a Sony studio, they've just partnered with them for Death Stranding 2, which then launched later on PC as well, this doesn't paint the best picture for how things look for their exclusives."
"Obviously we have some big games coming out at the tail end of this year, we have Marvel's Wolverine and we have God of War Alpha with an as yet undisclosed release date, but we're not expecting that to be too far away.GTA is also expected to have a pretty big marketing campaign with PlayStation, so again games are selling on PlayStation, but PlayStation can't seem to sell its own first party products in the way that say Xbox can for example."
"Now Xbox is a bit different because it launches its first party exclusives on PC as well as Xbox these days, including even what it calls console exclusives like Gears of War E-Day that will launch day one on Steam for example, so other platforms are available there, and we know that Sony is actually ditching PC in favour of pushing more console exclusivity."
"But yeah, we'll have to see how that pans out because really it seems that Xbox's strategy is at least working for them in terms of game sales for its big first party ventures like Forza Horizon 6, as Ben highlights that that got 6 million players in its first three days.Now that includes Game Pass, but people do pay a fee for Game Pass at the end of the day, they can't just get it for free, they at least need some sort of trial to then drop it if they really want to."
"But yeah, totalling around 8.13 million for PlayStation's first party exclusives is not too great realistically when you think about the type of games that you would expect from PlayStation Studios itself, the type of games we know that these companies and these developers can put out. It's a bit of a disappointment. However, as I say, it's been a bit of a slow couple of years for Sony in terms of making big big big releases on their biggest franchises, and we know that they really should be utilising their wealth of IP a bit more than they do, like Xbox does, and create lots and lots of millions of players."
"Do you think this is a warning sign for Sony? How do you think they'll improve on that?Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you soon for some more GLTV news. Goodbye."