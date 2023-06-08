GRTV News - Valor Mortis will be coming later than expected

One More Level's action title has been delayed by around three weeks.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we have a rather quick one for you as we're simply talking about a delay, but it's a delay that I think everyone was kind of expecting to a degree, maybe if it wasn't about this specific game we were kind of expecting delays to happen, not because games aren't ready but because there's so much happening in such a short period of time later this year, so obviously the sort of event season has come to a close for this early June window, the summer game fest knotty three period whatever you want to call it has wrapped up, we've had all these various showcases capping off with a Nintendo Direct a couple of days ago, and what these showcases have done is they've put a lot of release dates out there in late August all the way through to late October, no one wants anything to do with November because of a certain Rockstar game, but one of the big ones was September 24th I believe, but there was a lot of games lined up for it, like a huge amount of games, we've got Silent Hill, we've got Control Resonant, we've got I think Hot Wheels is in there, another game was Valor Mortis, and Valor Mortis is what we're going to talk about today because developer 1MoreLevel has decided that for the benefit of the game and also for the players out there, they're pushing the game back a little bit, so anyway here we go, so yeah Valor Mortis has been delayed to October, and the developers admit it's mostly just to avoid the other big games in September, so yeah many developers and publishers were surprised by the amount of games getting September release dates in the Summer Game Fest and Xbox Game Showcase events earlier this month, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Marvel's Wolverine, Fire Emblem, Fortune's Weave, Silent Hill Townfall, Control Resonant, Onimusha Way of the Sword, Minecraft Dungeons 2, it should also be mentioned out of all those games as well by the way, Onimusha was launching on September 25th, so basically the same day as Valor Mortis, many of the big and small games being released within 4 weeks of each other, then it's quite understandable that the Ghostrunner developers at 1MoreLevel said that they were considering their options when asked about what they thought when launching Valor Mortis in such a busy month, we all knew what that meant, 1MoreLevel reveals that Valor Mortis has been delayed from the 24th of September to the 13th of October, the first reason mentioned for this is that they want to avoid the very stacked September, but developers will also use the additional time to polish the game and implement some changes based on feedback from those of you playing the demo on Steam, does this increase the chance of you playing Valor Mortis?Again, this is a delay that is pretty much solely to do with the proximity to other things, and I think it's good for the game, because it gives it a little bit of time to breathe, but it's also good for players, because there's no way, if you look at September 24th, if you're going to buy a game on September 24th, the chances are you're only going to buy one, and when you look at this, there's a new Silent Hill drop in, there's Control Resident drop in, maybe some of the youngsters are going to pick up Hot Wheels, the chances are Valor Mortis is going to be lower on the list of the things to buy, not because it's not a good game, it's just because the competition on that day specifically is incredibly high, and that's not even including the fact that the day after Onimusha launches, a couple of days after Minecraft Legends 2 launches, a couple of days before, like a week before we've got Marvel's Wolverine and Fire Emblem, there's so much stuff, so I think it's good for everyone, and again, the developers have said that they will use the extra time to just polish the game a little bit better, but you'd have to say that if the game got a release date for September 24th, it was ready to launch on September 24th, so there's not really too much they're going to be doing, just a little bit of work here and there, because they've now got an extra, what, three weeks to play around with, so it's, you know, it's interesting all the same, I think there's still room for a couple of other things to be delayed, and you know, there's a bit, I still think you can take it, you can have a crack at like early November, I don't think, you know, GTA launches on November 19th, and as far as we're aware, there's not going to be like an early access period or anything like that, it's just going to launch November 19th, so if you can get your game out November 2nd-ish, November 3rd, something like that, like, still got two weeks before GTA launches, people are still going to be looking for entertainment for two weeks before GTA launches, so I think there's still space for people to fill a calendar here, or to fill up the calendar here, and it doesn't all have to be on the same day, but again, as for today, it's Valor Mortis, it's been pushed a little bit, I think it's good for everyone involved, and hopefully we'll see it a little bit more, because there's too much coming out at the moment, specifically as well in September, September is unbelievably crammed, but yeah, that's all the time that I have, but I'll be back now on Monday for the next GOTV News of the Week, so I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday, G Week, and I'll see you on the next one."