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Kingdom Hearts IV

Could we be seeing Hades return in Kingdom Hearts IV?

James Woods has teased his involvement in the game.

GR Misc

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Videos

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Movie Trailers

Heart of the Beast - Official Trailer

Heart of the Beast - Official Trailer
Worst Neighbor Ever - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Worst Neighbor Ever - Official Trailer (Netflix)
The Map of Longing - Official Trailer (Netflix)

The Map of Longing - Official Trailer (Netflix)
The Social Reckoning - Official Teaser Trailer

The Social Reckoning - Official Teaser Trailer
Marvel Animation's X-Men '97: Season 2 - Official Trailer

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Human Vapor - Official Trailer

Human Vapor - Official Trailer
Whalefall - Official Teaser Trailer

Whalefall - Official Teaser Trailer
Trying - Season 5 Official Trailer (Apple TV)

Trying - Season 5 Official Trailer (Apple TV)
Camp Snoopy - Season 2 Official Trailer (Apple TV)

Camp Snoopy - Season 2 Official Trailer (Apple TV)
Elle - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Elle - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
Outlast: The Jungle - Sneak Peek (Netflix)

Outlast: The Jungle - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
The Doomies - Official Trailer (Disney+)

The Doomies - Official Trailer (Disney+)
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Trailers

The Drifter - Nintendo Switch Release Date Reveal

The Drifter - Nintendo Switch Release Date Reveal
About Fishing - Plot Thickens Trailer

About Fishing - Plot Thickens Trailer
Bradley the Badger - Focus Entertainment Publisher Announcement

Bradley the Badger - Focus Entertainment Publisher Announcement
Halo: Campaign Evolved - 3rd Person Gameplay

Halo: Campaign Evolved - 3rd Person Gameplay
State of Decay 3 - Games Showcase Deep Dive

State of Decay 3 - Games Showcase Deep Dive
NBA The Run - Launch Trailer

NBA The Run - Launch Trailer
About Fishing - Demo trailer

About Fishing - Demo trailer
Fable - Gameplay Demo

Fable - Gameplay Demo
Skulls, Remix, & Co-Op - Halo: Campaign Evolved

Skulls, Remix, & Co-Op - Halo: Campaign Evolved
Stage Tour - Developer Spotlight Trailer

Stage Tour - Developer Spotlight Trailer
Gran Turismo 7 - June Update 1.70

Gran Turismo 7 - June Update 1.70
Stupid Never Dies - Release Window Trailer

Stupid Never Dies - Release Window Trailer
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Events

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