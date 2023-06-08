GRTV News - Xbox will get more exclusives when the business is healthier, says Asha Sharma

Expect more console exclusives for the green team, in due time.
"Hello there, good afternoon, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado today we are talking about Xbox which you might expect maybe us to still be talking about Nintendo but that was yesterday so we've moved on, we're doing something else today and we are doing a bit of a discussion about Xbox's future, it's kind of still in the uncertain stages at the minute, we're seeing a lot of big changes with Xbox as over the weekend they announced that they were sort of going back into massive exclusivity as a main priority and this is going to continue in the long run but we're not going to see every single game that Xbox has go exclusive until the business is a bit healthier according to new CEO Asha Sharma, so she was speaking with Fortune Conversations where basically she was quite honest I think about the way that Xbox has been lately and how it is right now where she says and I quote our business model isn't particularly healthy and then she says that basically for the time being the plan is to have like one or two signature exclusives, things like Gears of War E-Day, things like Clockwork Revolution which don't come to PlayStation or Nintendo for that matter, they will be available on PC which is why they're notably just called console exclusives because Microsoft can't really take away from the fact that now that the floodgate opened like years and years ago with Xbox games coming directly to PC immediately anything that has the Xbox app on it will allow for Xbox games to be played on it so as I say PC players can rejoice knowing that they will continue to be able to play Xbox exclusive but we've also seen PlayStation back out of that so it's a bit of a give and take I guess but exclusivity is a really really interesting point because it seems like Sharma really wants to try and push Xbox as a publishing platform to the number one spot within the next few years at least that's going to be her plan I think as she goes throughout her tenure in leading Xbox because she'd also said that she wants it to be number one which is very very ambitious but it's not something that I would say from a consumer standpoint we should worry about because usually when you're trying to impress a lot of consumers and make yourself number one in consumers eyes what are you going to do you're going to impress them with things like loads of game releases with things like discounted game pass with things like bringing exclusives back and exclusives are a big part of that business model going into the future as it gets healthier for Sharma because she says it's hard to find examples of platforms out there that don't have exclusive services and content which is incredibly true and was sort of one of the main reasons why when Xbox was doing this whole this is an Xbox campaign you were scratching your head thinking well why on earth should I buy the console this is named after if I can call my phone an Xbox if I can call my TV with a fire stick an Xbox it just seemed very very odd but yeah basically Xbox is going to be focusing on more exclusives as we know but we wouldn't expect anything in the imminent future to be you know purely exclusive based so if there's a few games that you're looking forward to like Fable for example or Halo Campaign Evolved for example that are coming to PlayStation or have at least been announced for that console as well then you don't need to worry right now about Xbox completely wiping the slate clean if you've got a PlayStation 5 and you want those exclusives. Do you think this is a good idea for Xbox? Do you think it can reach a number one spot in the next few years? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"