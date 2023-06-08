Boox Go 10.3 Gen II (Quick Look) - Next-Gen eReader

This eReader is designed to make reading books and writing notes easier than ever, thanks to its revolutionary InkSense feature.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We have been rather impressed by Boox's e-readers, e-ink readers and writers for a little while.That is mainly because of their ability to design hardware."
"And if you look at this, which is the brand new Gen 2 version of the Go 10.3, so basically they're sort of all-in-one e-ink reader and writer, well, then you are just immediately sort of reintroduced to how well they do these things.So look at this."
"That is an absolutely beautiful profile, incredibly slim all the way through.And thanks to this flush glass design, it feels like it's one piece of unit, even though that there is the little added extra bit here to the actual unit's dimensions to make sure that you have somewhere to grip the thing."
"It is very lovely to sit with and hold, and it is incredibly light as well.It's just 4.8 millimeter thick and weighs around 365 grams.It is so small that it just beggars belief.It really does."
"So if you're looking for something to write on and read on, and you want something that is as effortless to carry as humanly possible, this will get very, very close indeed.Now, as I said, it is an e-ink display.You can probably tell right here that that is what it's doing."
"So that means it is monochrome.It's 300 PPI, thanks to a 2480 by 1860 display resolution.But it is e-ink, or more specifically, e-ink Carta 300, which is a flexible substrate.And that means that it basically only consumes power when it is changing state, and it also means that it is probably less suited for basic tablet tasks because the refresh rate is going to be so low that it basically is not going to feel that nice to do anything other than these production-related tasks."
"Now, inside, we have an upgraded octa-core processor with 4 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM and 64 gigs of ultra-fast UFS storage inside.It has a Wacom electromagnetic resonance inside that's a touch layer that supports 4,096 layers of pressure from Wacom-enabled styli that you might want to use."
"It has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C with OTG support, which is great.Dual built-in speakers.I mean, there's a lot to like here.Now, the thing that I think is going to be..."
"Like it's not that cheap, I would say.It's not incredibly expensive.Prices vary, so I'm not going to mention them here.But it's not the cheapest that you can get in this particular segment of the market."
"And one of the reasons why it is expensive is that it needs that extra horsepower to run Google Play.Yes, essentially, this is an Android tablet.Now, what Boox themselves say is that you can access the App Store or the Play Store and download various different bookshops, e-reader apps, so that you're not constrained by Boox's own ecosystem."
"Now, you may be constrained in other e-ink systems, for instance.Remarkable, they are very adamant that they want to create a space for you which is nice for you to use.Boox does not hold back."
"But conversely, sure, you have access to a wider variety of different apps.But in the marketing, they also show you downloading other apps that isn't built for an e-ink monochrome display.And I tried it on other Boox units, and it just looks absolutely ridiculous."
"For instance, the Palma, the small one, it's just weird, man.So if it was me, I would personally want a closed-off ecosystem that is, like, perhaps makes it cheaper because they don't have to put in an octa-core processor with four gigs of LPDDR5 RAM, because it's been specifically tuned to this type of experience."
"Still, be that as it may, it's an incredibly impressive piece of hardware.The soft touch back, the flush glass design, the sleekness of it, the lightness of it.We're going to fully review it over the summer, and then we're going to get back to you very soon."
"But it is rather impressive."