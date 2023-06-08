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Videos
Xenoblade Genesis
Xenoblade Genesis has been announced
The next chapter of the series will be launching in 2027.
Published 2026-06-10 10:10
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Copied!
GR Misc
A Minecraft Movie’s sequel will officially be known as Squared
on the 6th of June 2026 at 14:10
Warhammer Skulls 10th Anniversary Press Kit Unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 17:00
Ereban: Shadow Legacy - Press Kit unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 09:24
Voidwrought - Collector's Edition unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 09:17
What is your favourite costume? And do you identify all the anime and video game characters in the reel?
on the 6th of May 2026 at 14:12
Directive 8020 - Press Kit Unboxing
on the 5th of May 2026 at 23:59
How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?
on the 5th of May 2026 at 15:50
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
on the 16th of April 2026 at 08:00
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 12:24
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 11:53
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
on the 24th of March 2026 at 11:32
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 14:58
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Videos
Kenwood Quickmix Go (Quick Look) - For the Toughest of Recipes
on the 10th of June 2026 at 10:56
GRTV News - Recent Destiny 2 player peak massively eclipses Marathon's all-time peak
on the 10th of June 2026 at 07:54
GRTV News - Nintendo Direct Announcements Round-up
on the 9th of June 2026 at 17:18
There Will Be a Lot of Fighting - Interview with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Rivals' Rich Keeble
on the 9th of June 2026 at 16:00
Ninja Luxe Café Pro (Quick Look) - Refined Meets Rebellious
on the 9th of June 2026 at 08:48
GRTV News - Gears of War: E-Day shown to have PS5 version in podcast following Xbox console exclusivity announcement
on the 9th of June 2026 at 08:02
GRTV News - Nintendo Direct to officially take place on June 9
on the 8th of June 2026 at 15:14
DJI Mic Mini 2 (Quick Look) - More Than Sound
on the 8th of June 2026 at 08:51
GRTV News - We look back at the biggest headlines of the Xbox Games Showcase
on the 8th of June 2026 at 08:04
Building a Wilder World - Planet Zoo 2 Interview with Frontier Developments
on the 7th of June 2026 at 22:59
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra (Quick Look) - Flagship Flip Phone
on the 7th of June 2026 at 09:20
A Minecraft Movie’s sequel will officially be known as Squared
on the 6th of June 2026 at 14:10
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Movie Trailers
Marvel Animation's X-Men '97: Season 2 - Official Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 11:43
Human Vapor - Official Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 08:59
Whalefall - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 08:20
Trying - Season 5 Official Trailer (Apple TV)
on the 10th of June 2026 at 06:49
Camp Snoopy - Season 2 Official Trailer (Apple TV)
on the 10th of June 2026 at 06:49
Elle - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 10th of June 2026 at 06:49
Outlast: The Jungle - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
on the 10th of June 2026 at 06:49
The Doomies - Official Trailer (Disney+)
on the 10th of June 2026 at 06:49
Enola Holmes 3 - Official Trailer
on the 9th of June 2026 at 13:06
The Bear - Season 5 Official Trailer
on the 9th of June 2026 at 08:37
Adventure Time: Side Quests - Official Trailer
on the 9th of June 2026 at 08:32
The Dog Stars - Official Trailer
on the 9th of June 2026 at 08:20
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Trailers
Overwatch - Shion Hero Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 08:10
No Law - World Preview: Crafting Port Desire
on the 10th of June 2026 at 07:36
Kingdom Hearts Collection [I ~ III] - Announce Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 06:08
Lords of the Fallen II - Switch 2 Announce Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 05:14
Lies of P: Complete Edition - Announcement trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 05:02
Star Fox - Demo trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 04:55
Stellar Blade - Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 04:50
Tales of Eternia Remastered - Announcement Trailer
on the 10th of June 2026 at 01:45
Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement Trailer
on the 9th of June 2026 at 19:14
Metaphor: ReFantazio - Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement Trailer
on the 9th of June 2026 at 19:07
Lies of P: Complete Edition - Announcement Trailer
on the 9th of June 2026 at 16:59
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake - Reveal Trailer
on the 9th of June 2026 at 16:40
More
Events
Gamereactor at the 79th Festival de Cannes (2026)
on the 27th of May 2026 at 10:34
Comicon Napoli 2026 - People & Cosplay Gamereactor Reel
on the 15th of May 2026 at 19:39
Comicon Napoli 2026 - Highlights recap and closing comments
on the 12th of May 2026 at 17:23
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
More