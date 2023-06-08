GRTV News - Recent Destiny 2 player peak massively eclipses Marathon's all-time peak

The community are making their voices heard: they want more Destiny.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today I said we were going to talk about Nintendo Direct, but I'm actually going to flip the script a little bit and talk about something that's ended up being rather surprising."
"So yesterday was the, let's say, the death day of Destiny 2, the day that the final update for the game would be arriving and the Destiny community ahead of that time had all made this decision that they're going to go to the game, they're going to play the game, they're going to log in and show their support for the game and stick it to Bungie and stick it to Sony and say, look, you can make Marathon all you want, but we want Destiny 3, we want more Destiny content."
"And whenever you see these sort of community uprisings in a way, you never know how they're going to go.Sometimes it's like you see a surge and maybe you expect 50,000 people to log on or something like that."
"But what's happened with this one is rather evident because when you compare it to Marathon, it's clear that the audience for Destiny is significantly higher.So anyway, let's dive on in.So yeah, Destiny 2 community rallies, Steam play account nearing twice Marathon's all-time peak as Bungie sends Destiny 2 off with a bang, the community has come out in droves and shown their support for the game."
"So yeah, whether or not you like how Marathon is often being used as a sticking point for the downfall of Destiny 2 and to a degree of Bungie 2, there is evidence that the community are far more interested in seeing the Destiny franchise live on and thrive when compared to Marathon."
"Ever since Marathon launched, the game peaked at a total concurrent player count of 88,337 on Steam as per SteamDB, which is actually rather low for a major AAA extraction shooter.It's also a rather concerning figure as after the launch period when it was reported that Marathon had shipped 1.2 million copies, it was also noted that the game had predominantly sold on PC with around two thirds of all copies attributed to the platform."
"Essentially, if Steam peaked at sub 90,000 players, Xbox Series XS and PS5 won't have been nearly as high.So likewise, since launch, the player figures have dropped off as happens for all games, but now Marathon sits at a regular player count on Steam of around 26,000, and this is despite Season 2 only launching last week."
"The point is, Marathon hasn't been a roaring success, and yet Bungie has already decided that the game is its future, as Destiny 2 as of today, June 9th, will not be getting any additional updates or support.Naturally, this has massively upset the enormous Destiny 2 community who has been hoping Bungie would get its affairs in order and figure out how to properly support Destiny once again, and the community is showing this frustration over recent choices and support for the game by flocking back in line with this death date, if you will."
"As of writing, which this figure has now since been outdated, but we'll come back to that, the player peak on Steam, again not counting PlayStation and Xbox players, is up to 152,855.Now I believe that's now 167,000, yeah 167,000, so it has doubled Marathon's all-time peak at this point, which is twice what Marathon has ever achieved, an impressive feat for a game that debuted 9 years ago."
"The evidence is clear, the community are making their voices heard, and now it's up to Bungie to make a decision.There have been reports that Destiny 3 is not in development at Bungie, but perhaps this will change some minds, especially at Sony who have been desperately hunting for a new live service success."
"But Destiny has so much higher potential, and people love Destiny, and to have no future for it is almost criminal in a way, I think they need to make a decision here, because I'm not too sure Bungie will be the developer we know in 3-4 years time, if the future is Marathon."
"Extraction shooters are hard games to get into, and I know they're making all these changes in regards to bringing PvE elements to the game, and they will help bring in an audience, but we're not talking about a full PvE setup like Destiny, or at least not one for a few years, because Marathon was built to be an extraction shooter, not to be a Destiny clone."
"So it's a lot of work they need to do to get the game to the fighting shape that you'd want it to be for a Destiny one, and that's assuming it works, again Marathon's an extraction shooter, it's not one of these PvE looter shooter type situations, so will turning it into a Destiny type clone, will it actually work, will it actually be what the fans of Marathon want?To me, there's been a lot of decisions made over at Bungie that don't make sense as of recent, and having no plans for the future of the Destiny franchise to me is one."
"The big frustration as well with this Destiny situation as well, it's a lot of crossover between Destiny players and Marathon players, there's a lot of Bungie players that play these two games, essentially, and the thing that you've got to remember with this, and this is quite a crucial thing, is that when these Destiny player count, or when the Destiny players peaked, what it led to was a rather significant low for Marathon, in fact if I'll just quickly bring it back to this over here, this is the Marathon chart from the last week or so, this was last night, so when all these players were flocking back to Destiny, Marathon dropped to perhaps its lowest of all time on Steam, now again it stabilised again as people went back to the game, but even aside from this trough here, there's a trend, and you can go back a month, Marathon launches, it peaks at, well actually that's season 2, it peaks at 40,000, it goes down, but you go 3 months, there's a trend here, and there's a significantly, Marathon isn't drawing in the players that you'd probably hope it would if you were a Bungie developer. So yeah, I think a decision needs to be made here in regards to what Bungie wants to do with its future, I think they'd get a lot of goodwill if they came out and said, just in a statement, we're exploring the future of the Destiny franchise, something as simple as that, it would do a lot for the people, because consumers are savvy, they know that a game isn't going to be made in a couple of years, Destiny 3 is probably 4 years away if it is to come out, if they started work on it now, but just some direction as to where the future's going would be hugely beneficial to these people, but again, we'll keep posting, see how this shapes up, what you can probably expect now is the Destiny players will probably flock back to the game tonight, maybe for the rest of this week, but eventually the player count will consistently drop, especially as there's no more new content coming to the game now for the foreseeable, forever, so yeah, stay tuned for more on this whole matter, otherwise I'll be back now tomorrow for the next year team news of the week, until then though, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday, and I'll see you all on the next one."