GRTV News - Nintendo Direct Announcements Round-up

We see whether Nintendo ends the SGF season with a bang or a whimper.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and of the wider gaming network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today, could we be talking about anything else apart from the Nintendo Direct?Apparently yes, because it wasn't the best one that we've ever seen and it felt like probably the worst show that we saw out of the Summer Game Fest week that we've had so far, including sort of like PlayStation 2 to play, Xbox's Game Showcase and even stuff like the PC and Future Game Showcase felt like they had probably more stuff designed for their audience."
"There was stuff here as I, you know, show you the Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake which was made official as part of that, there was stuff like a new Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer but no release information on that, we found out that the Dustbloods is going to have a closed network test this Summer, but apart from that we really were lacking in a lot of main stuff, I mean Splatoon Raiders is coming in July, on the 23rd of July, there's a lot of stuff that I'm just sort of throwing out there because we are quite fresh off the back of the presentation itself, but yeah, things, there was some games that you would think were pretty good for like a B tier exclusive, something like Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, I know that sounds kind of insane considering how well Wii Sports Resort sold, but Nintendo Switch Sports is just not the same ballpark, and yet it will still be a popular game and it will still be a great game to play with friends, with family, whoever, it's a real Nintendo exclusive feeling, that kind of party game, we saw like the Hello Kitty party game, we saw loads of other stuff as part of this presentation, but when we have a look at sort of what else Nintendo had to show, as I'm just going to, I'm actually just going to take us through the front line, the news page and go at it down and show you guys what we got, because some of it was like what you'd expect, which is like ports of games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, and not a lot of it was what a lot of people had hoped for, which was a big substantial showcase which could cap off a great week of game announcements, because even Jeff managed to do it quite right this year, and that's a rare thing, but yeah, we're getting a limited time event for Donkey Kong Bonanza, we're getting, we got another release date in September for Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave, Orbitals is also coming in September, Big Walk is coming out in August, there was a new One Piece game called One Piece Grand Corps May, Murasame Revenant Blades, Lies of Peace is getting a port, Stellar Blades is getting a port, Ninjala 2 was announced, Dragon's Dogma is getting its expansion later this year in October I believe, and it's finally coming to the Switch 2, and then we see like Rhythm Heaven Groove started off the show, so realistically there was quite a lot, but very very few things were impactful to the point of making real real headlines and sort of beating any of the other showcases I think at least. It's hard for Nintendo because obviously a lot of the big games will, have already been announced, have already been talked about from the other companies, and we didn't really know what they were going to have later this year, so it was kind of hard to set our expectations, but because of that unknown aspect of it, people were going to jump to big conclusions about their biggest franchises. Now, Ocarina of Time Remake coming in 2026 is quite huge, the Duskbloods is also meant to be coming out in 2026 as well, so there's still stuff left to wrap up this year, but Nintendo seems quite uncertain at the minute, which is quite odd for them I would say from the back of this presentation. There's a few things that they're quite confident in, like as I say Switch Sports Resort will sell well, not nearly as well as Wii Sports Resort, you know, expansions for things like Bonanza, or DLC for things like Bonanza and Pokemon Popopia is welcome, the ports are always welcome whenever a game gets a Switch 2 version, even if it's not the most popular thing in the world, Space Marine 2 is getting a Switch 2 version this holiday season, but those are always things that are quite impressive to just see running on a handheld console realistically. But in terms of what people know and love Nintendo for, which is their big franchises, their big IPs and getting new announcements for new titles in them, we really only got a few things like Fire Emblem as I say there, Ocarina of Time is big, Kingdom Hearts 4, again it's nice to see the reminders that these games exist, but there's no release date attached to it, there's not even a release year, so realistically what are you meant to do apart from be reminded that the game's still there?In any case, that was the Nintendo Direct, it was 50 minutes and then it was followed by 95 minutes of Tree Top, which I believe is still ongoing at the time of recording, but otherwise let me know what you thought about it and we'll probably be discussing the aftermath of this soon, so keep your eyes peeled and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."