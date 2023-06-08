GRTV News - Gears of War: E-Day shown to have PS5 version in podcast following Xbox console exclusivity announcement

Xbox is at the centre of a rather peculiar blunder.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV news. Today is going to be a big day again because the Nintendo Direct that was once rumoured has been officially confirmed yesterday and it's going to be happening later today. But that's not what we'll be talking about today, we'll talk about the Direct and tomorrow's GRTV news, we'll probably do a recap thing again. As for today, we're going to be talking specifically about Gears of War E-Day again because a really unusual thing has happened. Ever since the announcement was made that it was going to be a console exclusive, there's since been a podcast published by Xbox which goes as far as to claim that there's still a PS5 version of it. Now obviously what's clearly happened is that the decision to make it an Xbox console exclusive has come at the very last minute and the people who made the podcast maybe forgot or didn't get quite the time and the chance to take the PS5 logos away. So interesting all the same but it's led to a lot of questioning as to when the decision was made and something that even Xbox executives like Aaron Greenberg had a conversation about. So anyway, let's dive on in. So yeah, Gears of War E-Day listed for PS5 the day after the announcement that it's an Xbox exclusive title. It was quickly removed when discovered but has led to people asking if skipping PlayStation 5 was a decision made in the very last minute. So yeah, just hours before the Xbox game showcase aired, a rumour surfaced claiming that Gears of War E-Day would be an Xbox exclusive and that the PS5 version had, therefore, been scrapped."
"Xbox boss Asher Sharma had previously hinted that it was time to start focusing on exclusive content for Xbox again but nothing really indicated this was a decision that would be made quickly. On the contrary, Microsoft signalled that it would take time and require evaluation.Now there are signs that the exclusivity and the overall strategy which we reported on yesterday were, after all, decided at the last minute. Via Threads, The Verge editor Tom Warren points out that just one day after the announcement, the Xbox team released a podcast episode in which the PlayStation 5 was still listed as one of the platforms Gears of War E-Day would launch on, though this was quickly taken down once it was noticed."
"All in all, there's a lot to suggest that, even quite close to the event, there were still plans to bring the game to Sony's consoles, which in turn means that somewhere in a storage room there's a nearly finished PlayStation 5 version, along with a Pro Edition, of Gears of War E-Day that will likely never see the light of day. It should be noted, however, that Xbox veteran Aaron Greenberg stated on social media that this was not a last minute decision and had been known internally for a month. That doesn't change the fact, however, that Microsoft still released a video listing the PlayStation 5 as a platform as recently as yesterday, which many commenters believe suggests that things may have happened a bit too close to the event, after all. Gears of War E-Day is set to release on October 6th and we have a substantial preview to share with all of you the latest information on Marcus Fenix's big return. And talking about the Greenberg thing, this is the thing that makes this news interesting, because we have this little interaction between Tom Warren and Greenberg. So, Tom Warren did his report. Greenberg then replied saying, Hey Tom, I can confirm this is not true. We just limited the knowledge of this news to a very small internal group. Intention was to share this news first with our players and everyone watching the showcase. Naturally, this led to the question of what's not true."
"And then Aaron Greenberg says, well, it's not true that it was a last minute decision.And then Tom Warren asks then, of course, so when was the decision made? Of which, Greenberg asked, a lot has changed since Asher came into the role 107 days ago. We're moving fast and it's frankly pretty energising inside the hallways here. I was made aware of these exclusives roughly a month in advance. Hope that helps. So according to, according to Aaron Greenberg, the decision in regards to making Gears of War E-Day an Xbox exclusive again was made a month ago. And yet this podcast, which is probably not recorded, which is what we're probably only recorded a few weeks ago at most. This podcast still has these logos in it, which suggests that maybe either someone's telling porcupines or there's been a massive kerfuffle of, of, of, of strategy and an information sharing over the Xbox things."
"It's not a huge deal, to be honest. In the, in the grand scheme of things, it doesn't really make much of a difference. It's just not a great look. It's just, it's just a bit like, it just makes it look a bit daft and a little bit silly when, when something like this happens in regards to such a major game and such a major decision at the last minute."
"So I don't know. I think, I think there's probably more that's not being said here.I don't think they'll ever tell anyone either because they don't need to. But it does, it does beg the question as to whether it's really happened. It does, the way that everything is shaped up, it does make it seem like this decision was made relatively soon. Meaning a lot of people have adjusted to this at the last minute. So, um, I don't know. We'll see in, in good given time. But again, um, that's all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News. But again, we have a big day because it's the Direct Day. So stay tuned."
"I think it's 3pm BST, 4pm CEST. So tune into that and otherwise I'll be back now tomorrow for another GRTV News where we'll probably talk about all things Nintendo Direct.Till then, hope you have a rest, a fantastic rest of your Tuesday and I'll see you all on the next one.Transcribed by https://otter.ai"