GRTV News - Nintendo Direct to officially take place on June 9

The last big show of June is confirmed.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News, and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news, and of course, so much more, without further ado though today, we're talking about the one and only Nintendo Direct, that was highly anticipated as of the end of last week, and of the period beforehand, because basically, PlayStation's done its State of Play, Xbox has done its Xbox Game Showcase for Summer Game Fest, we've had Summer Game Fest itself, we've had PC Gaming Showcase, we've had the Future Game Show, and Nintendo has still been nowhere to be seen. That is until now, where they've said, via the Nintendo Today app of all places, that there will be a Direct officially taking place on the 9th of June, that's tomorrow at the time of recording, and it will take place as of right now, at 3 o'clock PM British Summertime, or 4 o'clock Central European Summertime. It will run for an unknown amount of time, but we do know that there's going to be some maintenance going on to the Nintendo sort of back end while this is happening, theoretically hinting to some shadow drops."
"Now, we're not really sure what Nintendo has coming out for the rest of the year, we know that Star Fox is coming out later this month, but apart from that, we're a bit left in the dark on, say, big franchises that Nintendo has that could be getting new releases in the second half of this year. We already know there are a boatload of games coming in the second half of this year, but Nintendo does tend to do its own thing, because it knows that its fanbase is incredibly loyal, especially to its bigger franchises, so we'll potentially be hearing a lot more about them by this time tomorrow. In the meantime though, we're probably expecting a lot of extra Switch games, ports, things like that, as I say, a couple of shadow drops, probably of ports of games that have already released as well, because we always get a few of those here and there and everywhere, especially now that we've got the Switch 2, which is a much more powerful console. But yeah, without there being anything really said by Nintendo, it's hard to really say what we could see and what we will see at tomorrow's Nintendo Direct. As I say, the rest of the year is already looking pretty packed, but Nintendo can sort of pick and choose what they want to. We've heard about a Red Dead Redemption 2 Switch 2 version coming for quite some time now, but I'm not sure that Rockstar would actually be willing to showcase that, considering how close we are to the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. I say close as if it's not half a year away, but it's still quite close in the grand scheme of things. Otherwise, yeah, as I say, it's a bit telling, perhaps, that we're hearing about this a day before the event itself, whereas last week Sony made sure that we had a fair few days, I believe it was like a couple of weeks notice, before a State of Play presentation, which is pretty unheard of. We've known about the Xbox showcase for a while, and for good reason, because it was very good. So it's possible that Nintendo really doesn't have too much to show at all, and even if that was true though, if you're a gamer that has any other console besides a Nintendo machine, even if you do just have a Nintendo machine, there was plenty of stuff shown off at the other showcases that you will be able to play for the rest of the year. So again, maybe Nintendo just leaves its first party for a bit this year, and lets other people take over, but that would be a bit of a weird option, considering it's the first full year of Switch 2. Let me know what you think is going to be revealed tomorrow, and I'll be sure to fill you in with some more GRCB news in the coming days. Bye bye!"