Ninja Luxe Café Pro (Quick Look) - Refined Meets Rebellious

This machine is made to produce barista quality beverages, all in a chassis with a striking colour scheme.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Ninja is a really fascinating company because they simply refuse to be pigeonholed into a very sort of specific amount or a specific type of portfolio for their products."
"Case in point, now they also make a coffee maker.Now this is sort of an espresso machine more so than anything else because you might think of a regular coffee maker as something that uses ground coffee in filters to basically just brew a regular type of cup and you can get these for, well, next to nothing."
"But if you're willing to pay a little bit more and you're not interested in the capsules that is offered by Nespresso or De'Longhi or whatever the case might be, well then you might want to get something like this.This is called the Lux Cafe and the general series is called Lux but then there are several tiers."
"This is the cafe tier and that means that there is a whole lot of functionality and in typical Ninja fashion, there's a whole lot of functionality for a lesser cost than you're probably thinking.Now the first thing that I think comes to mind is that it is a pretty, like a pretty good looking machine first and foremost."
"Now obviously there are machines out there that I think are prettier that harkens back to the more classicist idea of what an espresso machine should look like.I'm thinking about machines from companies like Sage or aforementioned De'Longhi.They tend to make espresso makers in this stainless steel style where it wraps around the entire machine where it looks like you have your own little Milanese espresso bar."
"It's an illusion obviously but it's just prettier and fancier made.Now there are a lot of black plastics here but even if that is the case, I still think that it kind of looks neat enough and will fit in on most sort of kitchen countertop surfaces throughout Scandinavia, Europe, globally."
"And once you remove these really gaudy stickers on it, it's kind of like when you open up a brand new laptop and there are these Intel and Nvidia stickers, I have no idea why they're there, but this tells you what kind of coffee it can make.So you have to claw these off and then rub it down with like an isopropyl alcohol afterwards to get it off."
"But when it's off, you do get a whole lot of functionality and that is neatly displayed here.So obviously you can froth milk as you would on a regular cappuccino or latte and it is a manual frother which I think is a lot of people really dislike that they want it automated."
"But if you want something which just has a little bit of tactility and a little bit of friction which means that you yourself can either pretend to be a barista or you want to like know the skills of one, well then this is available for you right here.So the general notion would be that you slide this in and in this particular case you actually don't need to play a barista because there is a temperature gauge measurement tool right here."
"So you slide this in with this on and it will automatically froth the milk to the setting that you have selected.And this little temperature gauge will keep it from basically boiling over.And I traveled for two months in Japan and they couldn't like boil or froth the milk for a cappuccino if their life depended on it somehow."
"So it is nice to have these automated solutions in place so that you can just set it and forget it basically if push comes to shove.But I'm pretty sure that it will, it's unclear to me currently whether this clicker will allow you to continue to steam milk if it is clicked up, but be that as it may, it is a really nifty little mechanism which allows you to express yourself with the types of coffee that you make."
"Now obviously it is portafilter based, that means that there are whole coffee beans here at the top and that you ground them live per cup to have it run through a portafilter.If you purchase this cafe edition, you get a nifty little box called a starter kit.It's actually not a starter kit, this is essential for it to work."
"So you get a lot of different filters here, so you can see the main portafilter is right here and then again depending on the amount and the amount of flow through you want, well then you can choose different cups.So it might be different for a crema, it might be different for an americano, again different tiers, different strokes for different folks as you may."
"Now you slide that in, you get the amount of prepared ground coffee that you need and then you select it from the screen.Now obviously there's a lot of physical buttons here, a lot of these espresso coffee makers have gone over to fully digital touch-based screens."
"I think there are two schools of people in this particular regard, so having these knobs that you can turn with tactile feedback as well is going to be very satisfying for some people that just want that analog feeling where they're doing something analog like making a cup of coffee."
"The one thing that I could see being a potential annoyance is that this back here, if I just turn it around, is the water containment.There is not a lot of space for water here.The removable bean hopper right here looks fine enough, but this particular one right here, I believe it's like two liters, that doesn't seem like a lot to me."
"It is deep, so it cheats just a tiny bit, but I would want it to be like bigger so that you didn't need to fill it up all of a sudden.The one thing, and this is something that we're going to have to explore in a full review obviously, one thing I am noticing, and this is not in my script notes for the video, but one thing I'm noticing right here is that it doesn't seem to be a dedicated space for a filter."
"No there is one right here, that is good, and it seems to be a stock filter as well.We had a look at a coffee maker not too long ago which didn't have one, and that meant that basically because it's so calcified, the water, particularly here in Denmark, then this becomes really gross really quickly and you need to descale very often, but it seems like Ninja is including it right here and I wonder if this is it."
"It looks like it, but it also feels like it's proprietary to me, meaning that you won't be able to, yeah that looks pretty proprietary, but it is a descaling solution, so you put this in right here and you lower it in and then hopefully over time it won't scale or calcify as quickly as you normally would expect, so that is really good news."
"So it looks like to be not something that will reinvent the wheel of a traditional coffee maker like this, but conversely I'm pretty sure that this is going to be cheaper than most, so we're going to be testing this out fully to see if Ninja has, will hit a home run once more and we'll get back to you with our results very soon."
"See you on the next one."