GRTV News - We look back at the biggest headlines of the Xbox Games Showcase

We go through the various headlines and speak about the many reveals of June 7th's show.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. It's a new week and well yesterday evening was the Xbox Game Showcase. We're going to be talking about that today. Like we did last week with the State of Play, I'm going to go through all the headlines that were shared, all the big news that came from the show and we'll go through it progressively like that. Of course as well, ahead of the weekend on Friday, late on Friday, there was Summer Game Fest so if you are interested in learning about what happened at that show, all the news and all the relevant information is on your local Game Rant's region so just go and have a dive through. You can even visit the dedicated Summer Game Fest sub-page to find all. But anyway, as for today, Xbox. So yeah, here are all the highlights from tonight's Xbox Game Showcase. So, yeah, Xbox wraps up this summer's line-up of showcases unless Nintendo ends up stealing the show and it's done so with a bit of a bang. Even though there's turmoil behind the scenes due to a major management shake-up and perhaps a different strategy to tonight's show was, to put it mildly, wild. We've got new trailers for Fable, Clockwork Revolution and State of Decay 3 but there were also brand new games like Senua and Persona 6. I even see the collection of the beast trailers below. So yeah, first up we had Gears of War E-Date kicked off a packed showcase. When the Coalition said this was the very beginning of the iconic conflict, they meant it. Here we have our Soldiers and Civilian clothes just minutes after it all kicks off. It's out on October 6th and it's an Xbox exclusive. Then we've got Halo Atwill plays a central role in Fable. Fable is unfortunately not due out until 2027, possibly to avoid Grand Theft Auto 6, but we can see that Halo Atwill plays a central role in the game, which has since been confirmed as the villain, believe it or not. It's out on February 23rd. Then we have Halo Combat Evolved. It brings new content and arrives on July 28th. The rumours turned out to be true. Halo Combat Evolved is coming to PS5, Xbox Series and PC on June 28th, along with new content. Then moved on to Resonance A Plague Tale Legacy, which is coming in August. Things are continuing to get busy and busy in late summer. The game lands on August 27th. As per usual when we're doing these sorts of news pieces, if you want to watch all the trailers, you can go into this article and view them all here. I'm not going to be playing them because it's like an hour's worth of trailers. Anyway, Persona 4 Revival has a new cast and release date."
"Hopefully we're treated to a proper look at Persona 4 Revival, a complete remake of the classic. It won't be a shadow drop as many had hoped, but it will be released at the end of February, which is coincidentally perhaps going to be around when Final Fantasy 7... Revelation? I can't actually remember what they called it now. When the third part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake launches, which they did the same with Persona 3 Reload and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. State of Decay 3 has received a gameplay trailer and is coming in 2027. No, there wasn't suddenly a release date for the State of Decay 3, but we know it's coming to PS5 as well, and that it's happening in 2027. Metro 2039 has been given a release window. We've been waiting very patiently for the gameplay from the upcoming Metro 2039 after the reveal itself was a bit light in actual details, but we got it along with the promise of a February launch, which is technically a slight delay. Koei Tecmo is officially working on Wolong 2 Wings of Ember. Wolong flew under the radar for many, but it has been revealed that it is now officially getting a sequel from Koei Tecmo, which looks quite promising. A third Hellblade game titled Senua is coming in 2027. Xbox has started to tease 2027, and it's doing so via a brand new Hellblade, which appears to be far more combat oriented, and it's also coming to PS5. It's simply called Senua, and you can see it below. Doom The Dark Ages gets a major expansion in a month. The Doom story isn't over, clearly, and we're continuing with a major expansion that carries the narrative forward. The best part is that it's already coming on July 7th, and you can watch the trailer below. Crazy Taxi World Tour has officially been unveiled. It's finally time for Sega to bring back some of their classic IP, and we're well underway with Crazy Taxi World Tour, which is set to launch next year. Microsoft unveils special transparent Xbox Series X and controller. It's probably impossible to get a hold of, but this November we'll be treated to a 25th anniversary Xbox Series X with a matching controller in a stunning transparent green. Fans are sure to drool over this collector's item. Magicians The Devil's Deal. At first we thought it was Judas, but it turns out that Focus Home Interactive's Magicians The Devil's Deal has a strong vibe of both that and Bioshock. You can take a look below. Valor Mortis gets a release date. We've seen Valor Mortis a number of times, but now we know that, like pretty much every other game, it's coming out on September 24th."
"Castlevania Belmont's Curse has been given a release date. We've been waiting quite patiently for a new Castlevania. Now the latest installment has been given a release date. More specifically, Belmont's Curse lands on October 15th, and it looks brilliant to say the least. Persona 6 has finally been revealed. So it happened after what feels like many, many years of waiting. Atlus has finally acknowledged that Persona 6 exists. They didn't do much more than that, though. As we saw no gameplay, we're given a release window and learned little about the game's actual plot or characters. There has been a synopsis shared, actually, since of Persona 6. If you want to read that, you can go and find that on probably the Steam page. Spyro A Realm Beyond has been revealed. Most people had probably guessed that Toys for Bob were working on either Crash Bandicoot or Spyro, and it turned out to be the latter. What we're getting isn't a remake, but a brand new game in the series, and it's coming out quite soon. Clockwork Revolution is an Xbox exclusive, and it's coming out next year. It turned out that it wasn't just Gears of War 3D that's exclusive to Xbox, but also Clockwork Revolution from InXile. It has, however, received yet another Wild Gameplay trailer showing just how much freedom you actually have, and yes, it's coming out in 2027. And then finally, we have Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 closes with DMZ. The new DMZ segment closed this year's show, and what a spectacle it turned out to be. It appears to be a completely new venture, moving the franchise slightly away from Battle Royale, and you can watch it below."
"So yeah, quite a busy show, all things considered. I'd say that we've had three good shows this year, between the State of Play, Summer Game Fest, and then obviously the Xbox Game Showcase. All of them have been, I think, better paced. They've all had really good announcements, and it makes you wonder whether, you know, after the struggles that the pandemic put on the world of entertainment and the games world, whether we're starting to come out the end of it now. Now that developers are sort of back on track with producing a good stream of content and good stream of games coming out, because there is a lot of things. Again, a lot of things that are lined up for August through October this year, because nothing wants to challenge Grand Theft Auto so far. Hopefully Nintendo would change that. But yeah, typically speaking, there's a lot of things that come between August and October, but then there's also a lot that's coming out in spring 2027, and you know, so far it looks like the spring's gonna be pretty hectic, and then we'll probably have a little bit of a, you know, a chill sort of late spring, and then it'll go into another one of these windows, when they'll ram us with loads of release dates again, and there's a lot of exciting things that are in development across studios around the world. So it looks like it's looking like it's a good time to be back in the world of games. You know, we've weathered the storm a little bit, but this year is certainly shaping up to be one to remember. As for what I think stands out to me as probably the highlight of that show, a lot of different things they've got announcements. I'm excited for Castlevania, Spyro looks great, Clockwork Revolution looks great, big fan of Fable obviously, and the typical Halo and Gears of War and all that, but I do love a Hellblade game, and I'm excited for Senua, it looks really cool. So yeah, if you haven't already seen those trailers, go and watch them all in that article, you can find them all collated there, and yeah, let us know which one is your favourite announcement of the Xbox Game Showcase. Otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week, so until then I hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday, and I'll see you on the next one."