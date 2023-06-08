GRTV News - Valve confirms the Steam Machine releases this summer

Valve isn't backing down on its Steam Machine release window, even if we still don't have a price.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking the Steam Machine and Valve is not backing down on this release window of it coming out this summer, they are saying that the Steam Machine and the Steam Frame are going to be coming out before the warm season is over I guess you could say."
"Now this is something that we've been talking about for a long time, initially Valve wanted the Steam Frame, the Steam Controller and the Steam Machine to all come out within the first, within early 2026.We're now past the point where I guess you'd say early 2026 and you'd say more mid-2026 but the idea was that it'd still come out within the first half of 2026 which is doable considering that we're not yet through June."
"Maybe it'll be a bit later but really June, July, August is kind of the same sort of time really.I don't think anyone would be massively mad if they delayed it because we know exactly why they had to delay it in the first place with the ongoing price of RAM."
"This has sort of massively impacted Valve's schedule.They've managed to get the Steam Controller out but they've not really managed to do anything else significantly in regards to the Steam Frame or Steam Machine.However in a new Steam Community post it's reiterated that again these are coming out, these devices are going to be coming out in summer but we still don't have a price on them which is going to be concerning for a lot of people especially because we just saw the Steam Deck go up by about 40% which now makes the Steam Deck one of the most expensive handheld PCs you can get considering its performance isn't as strong as some of the other handheld PCs back in when we were sort of really getting going into the handheld PC era, the Steam Deck was always seen as the best option not only because it came automatically with Steam OS but because it just had so much compatibility and didn't actually require that much of a price, of a cost rather for the performance that you get."
"Now the performance isn't great for the price that you are paying which is for the 1TB OLED model nearly £800 which is a lot of money.If you think the Steam Machine is going to be somehow less than that 6 times the performance I think you need a reality check and Valve will probably give you one before the summer is up."
"It's not Valve's fault that this is happening but it is unfortunately something that we are dealing with as gaming is becoming just more expensive as time goes on for this generation solely.We've seen PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox all put their prices up when realistically considering we're at the end of a console generation within the next couple of years you'd expect those prices to be lower than ever."
"Unfortunately that's just not the way things are this year and Steam is following suit as it enters into the console market again and we hope that the Steam Machine 2 isn't as unsuccessful as the Steam Machine 1 was but unfortunately Valve just seems to have run into a really bad bit of luck."
"If you want to blame anyone for this blame the AI industry as they're the ones spiking up all the RAM costs but yes let me know if you're going to be buying the Steam Machine Day 1 no matter the price.Let me know if you're waiting for the price, what you want that price to be and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."