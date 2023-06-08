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Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kirsty Rider talks about how all her past roles enabled her to excel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The actor played Lune in the game.

GR Misc

Warhammer Skulls 10th Anniversary Press Kit Unboxing

Warhammer Skulls 10th Anniversary Press Kit Unboxing
Ereban: Shadow Legacy - Press Kit unboxing

Ereban: Shadow Legacy - Press Kit unboxing
Voidwrought - Collector's Edition unboxing

Voidwrought - Collector's Edition unboxing
What is your favourite costume? And do you identify all the anime and video game characters in the reel?

What is your favourite costume? And do you identify all the anime and video game characters in the reel?
Directive 8020 - Press Kit Unboxing

Directive 8020 - Press Kit Unboxing
How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?

How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing

Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing

Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing

Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing

Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing

Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing

Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
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Videos

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Movie Trailers

The Invite - Official Trailer #2

The Invite - Official Trailer #2
Fall 2: Deadpoint - Official Trailer

Fall 2: Deadpoint - Official Trailer
Ice Age: Boiling Point - Official Teaser Trailer

Ice Age: Boiling Point - Official Teaser Trailer
Ice Cream Man - Official Red Band Trailer

Ice Cream Man - Official Red Band Trailer
By Any Means - Official Trailer

By Any Means - Official Trailer
Chris & Martina: The Final Set - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Chris & Martina: The Final Set - Official Trailer (Netflix)
The Rest Is Football - Official Trailer (Netflix)

The Rest Is Football - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Oasis - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Oasis - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Supergirl - Tickets on Sale Now

Supergirl - Tickets on Sale Now
Lucky - Official Trailer

Lucky - Official Trailer
How To Rob A Bank - Official Trailer

How To Rob A Bank - Official Trailer
Silo - Season 3 Official Trailer (Apple TV)

Silo - Season 3 Official Trailer (Apple TV)
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Trailers

Wake up! It's the RGG Studio Developer Sale

Wake up! It's the RGG Studio Developer Sale
Ghostless - Official Reveal Trailer

Ghostless - Official Reveal Trailer
WTF - Waifu Tactical Force Gameplay Trailer

WTF - Waifu Tactical Force Gameplay Trailer
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH - Out now! (Nintendo Switch 2)

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH - Out now! (Nintendo Switch 2)
Create memories together this summer with Nintendo Switch 2

Create memories together this summer with Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Music - New ways to listen!

Nintendo Music - New ways to listen!
Satisfactory 1.2 Launch Trailer

Satisfactory 1.2 Launch Trailer
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Switch 2 Release Date Announcement

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Switch 2 Release Date Announcement
Lethal Wedding - Official Trailer

Lethal Wedding - Official Trailer
Fallout 76: Infestations - Gameplay Trailer - Available Now

Fallout 76: Infestations - Gameplay Trailer - Available Now
God of War Laufey - Official Gameplay Reveal

God of War Laufey - Official Gameplay Reveal
Until Dawn 2 - Announce Trailer

Until Dawn 2 - Announce Trailer
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Events

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