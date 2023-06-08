GRTV News - Switch 2 sales dip following price hike

In Japan, sales dropped 90% week-on-week.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. It's another big day in the world of games. It's Summer Game Fest Day and in 15 hours or so the show will be kicking off and as usual you'll be able to find it all on your local Gamereactor region. But that's not what we're going to be talking about today on today's episode of GRTV News, rather we're going to be looking at the Switch 2 for the simple reason that the recent price hike has now come into effect and we've seen how it's already affected sales in Japan, one of the biggest regions for sales of Nintendo's consoles. It should be said that the information here, while it is important, people have been aware that this price hike was coming in, so in a way they've sort of prepared themselves for it by getting ahead of it. So that's probably why there's such a major skew, but it does show that people are probably not too keen on the price hikes. But anyway, let's dive on in."
"So yeah, Switch 2 sales plummet following Nintendo's price hike in Japan. Just one week after the price tag was severely increased, the sales dropped by almost 90%, but Nintendo still expects the pace to pick up eventually. So yeah, not even Nintendo is immune to soaring component prices and in early May the company announced that it would raise the price of the Switch 2 in September by the equivalent of $50 or 30 euros. The increase in pounds has not yet been disclosed. In Japan however, the price was raised by 10,000 yen as early as May 25th and now if Amitsu has reported last week's sales figures we can see the consequences."
"It turns out that the console has seen a massive drop in the number of units sold compared to the previous week, which can be reasonably attributed to the price hike. The week before 247,880 units were sold and last week only 31,751, a decrease of nearly 90%.Interestingly, Nintendo recently raised its forecast for the Switch 2 despite the increase in price. Rumours suggest a new Nintendo Direct is coming this week and expectations are naturally sky high regarding what might boost Switch 2 sales despite the unit costing more. Could it be time for a certain plumber to embark on new adventures again?But Nintendo, as usual, beats its own drum. Grand Theft Auto 6 probably won't be coming to Nintendo Switch 2. There's a very real chance it will skip that console in the same way that Grand Theft Auto 5 has not come to a Nintendo console. And if that's the case, Nintendo has no skin in the game with Grand Theft Auto. So, if it was to release a big game, it can do it in November and it won't have to worry about it because the people who are interested in Nintendo games don't often overlap with the mainstream, broad-scale community that are interested in Grand Theft Auto 6. Now, there's a huge amount of people that are interested in Grand Theft Auto 6, don't get me wrong, but A, youngsters aren't going to be touching Grand Theft Auto 6 and B, the community that really like those mainstream games of Grand Theft Auto, FIFA, Call of Duty, all those sort of things, they don't really go hand-in-hand with the Nintendo audience who like Splatoon, who like Fire Emblem, who like Legend of Zelda. They're very different audiences here. Nintendo has almost an insular community in a way. It's a community that wants what Nintendo can give. So, if Nintendo were to release a big game, they don't need to stick it in September or October. If they have multiple games, they obviously will spread them out, but they don't need to avoid Grand Theft Auto in the same way that, again, a Call of Duty needs to, or a Marvel's Wolverine needs to, or something like that. These games are going to be selling on the same platforms as Grand Theft Auto and need to really just understand where they stand a little bit in regards to competing against Rockstar's title. But again, we'll know more soon. Again, today's Summer Game Fest, Sunday's Xbox Game Showcase, and the current rumour is that Nintendo Direct is next week, probably, judging by Nintendo, sometime between Tuesday and Thursday. That's when they typically do it. They don't typically do weekend shows and they don't typically do Monday or Friday shows either. It's usually Tuesdays through Thursdays. So, there should be tons of release dates announced soon. And if you're looking at the months ahead and you're thinking, oh, it's looking a bit dire, looking a bit barren, I'm pretty sure things are going to start filling out pretty quickly. But yeah, as always, you can find all that content, all that coverage on your local Game Retro region. And otherwise, I'll be back now on Monday for my next GOTV News. So until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday, enjoy your weekend, enjoy the shows, and I'll see you all on the other side."