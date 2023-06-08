GRTV News - Star Wars Zero Company release date has been leaked

We know a big reveal from SGF ahead of the show itself.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking a bit of an early Summer Games Fest news as it seems the release date for Star Wars Zero Company has been leaked ahead of its gameplay premiere at the event on Friday night."
"So if you weren't made aware, Geoff Keighley kind of revealed a fair few games that were going to be shown off as part of his big Summer Games Fest showcase this Friday evening, or Friday afternoon if you're in America I guess, and Star Wars Zero Company was a big part of that."
"It was going to be getting its gameplay debut even though some people have already played it because there was that big PC gamer first look thing that came out a couple of months back but in any case it was going to be the first time that wider audiences would be able to see what the gameplay was like for this sort of XCOM meets Star Wars meets Mass Effect type game."
"Now though, we know that there will be a release date announcement coming with that, an official one that has already been leaked by DEA Labs and Bill Bill Kuhn I believe is the person who came in with that, but either way it's DEA Labs and it will be the 27th of August 2026 is when it will be releasing, which doesn't actually mean it's too far away but it does put Star Wars Zero Company into a bit of a maelstrom of major game releases that are coming later this year but are set for things like early September."
"So we already have the Blood of Dawnwalker for example that's definitely coming out in early September.Phantom Blade Zero actually got pushed back to late October so there's not that anymore but there are games that are constantly pushing themselves, Wolverine for example is also in September."
"So that late August early September time seems to be a really really big one for game releases that are trying desperately to avoid Grand Theft Auto 6.I don't think Star Wars Zero Company actually has that much crossover with Grand Theft Auto 6 but that's besides the point."
"Going back to the news, there's going to be a standard edition for $49.99 that's in dollars on PC and $59.99 on consoles which is interesting because it means the console version is more expensive.I'd imagine a tactical game like this is going to appeal more towards a PC audience anyway but if you want the special edition you get that for $10 more on either version but we're not sure what that comes with."
"It'll likely be announced as part of the show of Summer Game Fest so at least the AI Labs hasn't spoiled everything that's to do with Star Wars Zero Company's release date.And we'll have obviously the gameplay showcase at that time as well.It's personally one of the games I'm looking forward to the most this year."
"I'm not that big of a Star Wars fan anymore but I enjoy things like Andor and I've also heard, the more I hear about this game the more I'm intrigued by it.The fact that you can sort of like build your party up, it's important who you have and permadeath is still a thing like it is in XCOM means that realistically this game could have a lot of potential."
"Whether it can meet that potential is another thing entirely but I feel like that's what we say about a lot of games that are trying to be new these days.Other established franchises like for example Marvel's Wolverine or God of War Lafayette come from established developers or IPs and Bit Reactor and Respawn are obviously established as well but the idea of a Star Wars XCOM we'll have to see because Marvel XCOM didn't work out that well as far as access goes."
"But that's until Friday and until August when we get it in our hands unless the date changes and DA Labs got it wrong but it doesn't seem like that is too far fetched of an idea for it to release in late August.Let me know will you be buying Star Wars Zero Company in late August if it releases then and whether you're excited to see it on Friday and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRTV news."
"Goodbye."