Dreame Navo Elite 1 Outcam (Quick Look) - A Unique Design for Outside Surveillance

Dreame, the company known for its robot vacuums, has been branching into new tech for some time, and now we check out its latest surveillance camera.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Not too long ago we took a look at the first surveillance camera from Dream, which you might usually know as the company that makes robot vacuum cleaners."
"Well, they are branching out big time and as we told you the last time, they're also making a hyper car and they want to make televisions as well, which is odd to say the least, but at the very least, well, they are experimenting by basically pioneering into other markets than the one they've just, you know, been bred into."
"So I think that is cool first and foremost.However, well, whether or not these particular new types of products will be successful, well, that is anyone's guess. First and foremost, they have a new set of surveillance cameras."
"We showed you the in-cam one, which is obviously, it's kind of like there's a little hint in the name that it is an indoor camera that means no IP certification against weather and it means that it's not going to be withstanding over the wear and tear that something that is meant for outdoor use will endure."
"So here we have the Navo Elite One Out Cam.Now the idea is that this is hung, well, the opposite side around.So basically very opposite the way that a normal Arlo or Google camera like this would hang."
"So the thing is that you will mount a little square-ish pip here where you want the camera to sit and then you attach it like this.There is also industry standard screw threading right here so that you can mount it like that."
"So what is it? Well, you can pretty much tell right off the bat.It's a dual lens outdoor surveillance camera.The idea is that it captures in 4K on one lens and in 2K on the other lens, meaning that you have several images that are being blended together for a more cohesive and a more versatile video camera experience."
"But apart from that, there's obviously a lot of smart stuff both on the software and the hardware side.So first and foremost, we have these two extra lenses here and these are fully radar guided and PIR motion detective compliant, meaning that there is a whole host of different sensors inside the lenses that will capture both in like pitch black night and direct opposite sunlight so that it can give you a clear image of what is going on."
"Also, what is inside this white box here is a whole host of ball bearings and motors.That means that this can totally swivel like this and tilt up and down, which is harder to force it to do with my hands.But the point is that there is a full range of motion here, meaning that you could essentially mount it somewhere where it has full 360 degree of viewing."
"It can only operate in 180 degrees, which means from side to side, but that is a whole lot more viewing angle than even your normal fisheye lens surveillance camera would have.Now, it obviously, as I said, has a lot of software to help guide this hardware."
"So there's something called Night Vivid, which is an AI full color spectrum mode, meaning that the way you usually see these almost infrared style night vision cam footage from people's doorbells or whatever the case might be, this can be fully colored even if there is no direct light to speak of."
"Now, this is all very cool.And the best thing is that Dream seems to go into this market with, well, I would say pretty competitive pricing.This is here in Denmark around $1899, which would be about $300-ish."
"So if that is the case, then this comes out and is, well, at the very least, at the offset, a better deal than most Arlo cameras.But whether they work, that is something that we're going to have to find out.So we've been fully reviewing these in the days to come."
"See you on the next one."