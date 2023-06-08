Kenwood MultiPro Go Blend (Quick Look) - Cheaper, More Compact, Without Sacrificing Quality

Kenwood's MultiPro Go Blend is designed perhaps for a smaller kitchen, but doesn't sacrifice any of the quality you'd expect from the brand.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Now you might be looking at this, which is the Kenwood MultiPro GO Blend, and consider this to be a little bit of a deja vu, because we took a look at this I think a year or so ago, maybe more actually now that I come to think of it, and think that not a lot has changed."
"And that is true.This is the MultiPro, like part of the GO Collection that Kenwood is putting out.The main idea of the GO Collection is to have these things be smaller, more compact so they take up less space in say an apartment's smaller kitchen, or if you're a student and you simply don't have the amount of kitchen space for these things, they are also cheaper."
"And I think if you look at the pictures that Kenwood use for their marketing here on this box for instance, it is meant to be easy to get to and also just a tad bit prettier than some of the more industrial looking, larger and more expensive alternative products that Kenwood obviously themselves make."
"So if you want a food processor, you can get stuff from Kenwood and competing manufacturers that is a whole lot bigger than this, that have a larger capacity, and that isn't as compact or as nifty as this.But the point is, obviously, to be able to offer a smaller, compact, cheaper package."
"And I think that makes sense.And there are some good ideas here.And the cool thing is that we'll be dedicating three videos to each of the three new Sage Minty colorways that they've put out, but this is the only one where there's actual technical news here."
"And that is, well, this.Because this is not only called the MultiPro GO anymore, it's called the MultiPro GO Blend.And that basically means that you get all of the utility of the food processing of the old model."
"And now you also get a blender.That basically means that you can attach this directly to and, well, make a smoothie if that's what you want.So what you have down here is essentially just a motor."
"It is 650 watts in full output through the base.And you can use that in any way that you basically want now.So the point is that you can slide these things open, right?So you have the basic motor down here, and you can add this if it is a smoothie you want."
"You can have this if it is cutting, let's say, vegetables, whatever the case might be.And you can add bowls to it if that is what you want.Now obviously, regardless of how many tiers you put on it, it is not going to be that big."
"I think the big bowl here is like 1.3 liters, meaning that if you buy a full-size food processor, you'll have many times that.So if you're making big amounts, you're either going to have to make it in batches or you're going to have to buy a bigger one."
"But I don't think that counts for almost as many people as we probably think.And even the people that do make big chunks or big portions of this stuff, they are probably maybe willing to have a space-saving gadget and then make things in tiers, basically.Which is also why we don't always buy big, gross bags of flour."
"We buy them small, one kilo at a time, because we're fine with giving up the good idea of having larger portions just because we want to meter it out more immediately.I think that is probably cool.So all of this is obviously dishwasher-safe."
"There are several different types of blades here.I'm going to protect myself by not unwrapping them, but there's two there.And obviously, now you just get extra utility and you get it for a surprisingly low amount of money."
"Now, I looked up the prices that are from Danish kroner to euros in several European countries and there tend to be a lot of fluctuation between these pricings.Also when you factor in that they still sell the old MultiProGo.So do factor that in, but it does look like that even though this is from a mainstream manufacturer that tends to make pricey kitchenware, this isn't pricey at all."
"And that also goes for their stand mixer and it also goes for their Krik mixer, like the hand mix.So I think that is a really good idea from Kenwood.Make something that is, I think, prettier than average, make it smaller, more compact, and then they're just good ideas like this."
"So for instance, look at this.You have these little rubber standoffs here, which the old version had a suction cup, which was a little bit stupid because you might have instances where you want to move it, but you also might have instances where you want to move it quickly and it would stick to the surface area."
"So these rubber standoffs just means that it sticks to where you set it down.I think there's a bunch of good ideas here.So if you're willing to space save a little bit, well, then you get a lot in return.So we'll be taking a look at the final piece of the new gold collection very soon."
"Stay tuned for that."