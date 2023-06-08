GRTV News - Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will land on Switch 2 in September

The awaited additional platform will arrive in the autumn.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be touching a little bit on one of the more recent games that has proven to be quite a big hit both commercially and critically, specifically Lego Batman. The reason we're talking about it is because now that the game is released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, TT Games has officially revealed when it's going to be coming to Switch too. We're seeing this quite frequently these days where games are either promised to come to Switch 2 at launch and then get delayed or they say we'll bring it to Switch 2, it just won't be at launch and they're very transparent about that. I think it's mainly just because of the fact that Switch 2 is a good platform but it is perhaps not as strong as the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S, definitely not PC or high-end PCs. So there's a lot more optimisation that goes into bringing these, let's say, current gen titles and putting them on the Switch 2 platform. And while Lego Batman, you don't necessarily play it and experience the same visuals as say 007 First Light, it's still quite an impressive game for a lot of different reasons. So you can imagine that TT Games have had to do a lot of magic to get this game running well on a Switch 2 platform, hence why it hasn't launched on it. But the good news is you won't have to wait too long. It won't be launched on Switch 2 in the summer but it will be launching in early autumn. So let's dive on in."
"So yeah, Lego Batman Legacy The Dark Knight launches for Switch 2 in September. We also saw good and bad news as it will get a physical release but unfortunately it's on those pesky game key cards. Last year it became evident that the Switch 2 version of Lego Batman Legacy The Dark Knight would be delayed. While it was for release for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X on May 22nd, it was announced that the Switch 2 version would arrive later in the year. During the night it was finally confirmed when Switch 2 players will get to dive into what might be the best Lego adventure ever. And a new trailer which you can check out below reveals that the release date is September 18th, with pre-orders already in full swing. We also know that DLC is on the way for the game including a smaller campaign featuring Joker and Harley Quinn but at the same time we're writing it's unclear when this will be released. Maybe we'll find out more at Summer Game Fest. And for anyone who collects physical games, yep, it's a game key card. And there's your box art I guess."
"So yeah, you probably look at it and think it's a little bit disappointing that it's a game key card. I mean, I kind of look at the whole situation with that as, you know, if I'm buying a physical game I'd like a cartridge. And you have to look at it and think, why has Nintendo launched a console like the Switch 2 with cartridges that cannot, that aren't large enough to contain the data of the games? I think there'd be people that would pay a considerable amount of money extra to get a physical cartridge than having a game key card. Or sometimes it already is more expensive, they're at £10 or whatever more expensive."
"And I think people would pay more if it meant they could get a physical cartridge. And I just have looked and I think it's a bit of a missed opportunity from them as a company to develop a console like this, a successor system like this, and not deliver cartridges that can handle a lot of these games. Maybe all it needs to be is a cartridge that when you put it in, it opens the game. You know, just a physical thing that acts as a key to access the digital thing. I don't know. But either way, it's just a little bit disappointing sometimes when you hear that it's a physical version and you're like, great, except there's nothing in the box. So yeah, interesting all the same. We haven't seen any gameplay per se of the Switch 2 version yet I don't believe, so stay tuned for more on that. But otherwise if you are interested in Lego Batman, you can play it on PC, you can play it on PS5, you can play it on Xbox Series X and S, and as well you can read our review and all that good stuff on your local Game Rector region, so go and check out all that stuff. I will be back now tomorrow for my final GLT News of the week, so until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one."