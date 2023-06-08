Surprise surprise! The guy who hasn't liked God of War in almost a decade doesn't like the new stuff.
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and on the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado, we're talking specifically about one major headline from last night's Sony State of Play presentation, PlayStation State of Play, which was the final thing that got shown and it was, as we were sort of anticipating, God of War Lao Fei, which is the new spin-off covering Fei and her journey through the afterlife, while perhaps concurrently Atreus and Kratos's journey is going on in the 2018 version of the game."
"Surprise, surprise, the original creator of God of War, David Jaffe, is not a big fan of this game.It's worth mentioning that he is not a big fan of anything really post-2018 God of War because he believes that Kratos shouldn't have been taken in the direction of feeling bad basically for killing the entire Greek pantheon when he did that in the first three games."
"So it shouldn't surprise anyone that he's criticising the game here, but he still is and his words still carry his weight, at least to some God of War fans, because he is the creator of the franchise as a whole.He said, the God of War thing though, if it wasn't called God of War, this feels like one of those trailers that someone has to remind you about and then you're like, oh yeah, I remember, that's kind of cool."
"It's God of War, I'm not hyped for it, but of course I'm going to play it and I'm going to stream it and talk about it.He also believes that it's not going to do well commercially at all.He said, I think it's terrible, I mean, I think it's terrible."
"I don't think it's going to sell what they need it to sell.So this is coming from Cory Barlog, who did direct the 2018 game, who's sort of the creative head of Sony Santa Monica.It's directed by someone else, whose name slips past me."
"I'm going to see if it's on the news piece.It's not on the news piece, unfortunately.So I think her name is April.Anyway, moving swiftly on."
"I partly, personally agree with Javier.I don't know if it's going to sell well, but I don't think that's because the game looks terrible.I hate the cube, played by Jack Way, just as a personal take."
"I absolutely despise the cube.I think it's an abysmal idea.But, I think that the game probably won't sell what Sony might want it to sell with God of War, particularly just because it is featuring a woman as a protagonist."
"I've got nothing wrong with that, but I have a feeling that unfortunately, with the way that culture wars go nowadays, there's a lot of people who just get instantly turned off by the idea of a non-Eve Stellar Blade female protagonist.Hopefully I'm wrong."
"Hopefully I'm wrong.I just have that certain feeling.As I say, I think the game looked combat-wise, graphics-wise, world-wise, very, very interesting.Apart from that damn cube."
"But yeah, Ben has already covered all of the major announcements from last night's State of Play, but I thought I'd dig into this here because we are getting the first reactions, the first wave of reactions to God of War Lafayette, which is just coming soon by the way."
"It's still in active development at Sony Santa Monica before what we heard last night.So even if a release date is fairly soon, it seems like the onus right now is going to be put on Marvel's Wolverine, which was what kicked off the show and what also showed off a good deal of gameplay as well."
"Are you excited for God of War Lafayette?Do you think it'll be as much of a flop as David Jeffery believes it will be?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GLTV news.Goodbye."