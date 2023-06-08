GRTV News - We recap all of the State of Play headlines

God of War, Wolverine, Tomb Raider, Onimusha, Silent Hill, Until Dawn... this show had a bit of everything.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today I figured we'd, instead of talking about a specific announcement at the State of Play that happened last night, we'd just do an update of all the headlines and go through the article that we put together that talks about all the major bits of information that was shared during the Sony Showcase."
"It was a big one, it was a good one, it was a really good show actually in all fairness compared to some of the shows we've had recently.They just had a good pacing, plenty of exciting reveals, and the big key thing is basically that you're going to want to make sure that you put some time aside in September and October because as we all kind of expected, no one wants to get near November this year."
"So everything's being squeezed between September and October with the final week of September into early October being an incredibly hectic period of the year.But anyway, let's dive on in and let's take a look.So yeah, here are all the headlines from tonight's State of Play.New God of War has finally been revealed."
"So we already knew that Marvel's Wolverine would play a fairly pivotal role in tonight's State of Play, but it was also packed to the brim with exciting reveals.So there are a whole host of amazing first party reveals from Until Dawn 2 to a new God of War starring Faye.But there were also a sea of games received concrete release dates.Control Resident, Onimushu Either Sort, Ace Combat, Eight Wings of Thieve, a whole host of games are set to land within a few weeks of one another."
"All in an attempt to avoid Grand Theft Auto 6.You can see the collection of the biggest trailers below.And what did you think of the show?So anyway, first of all, we have Marvel's Wolverine, which got a Gameplay Pack Showcase."
"We knew that Marvel's Wolverine would headline tonight's show, but it was still exciting to see the game in action below.You can watch the Action Pack Gameplay Showcase, which is just as bloody as you'd hoped.Marvel Tocon Fighting Souls looks wild in the new trailer.Arc System Works knows how to build excitement and they certainly did so with the latest trailer for Sony's exclusive fighting game, Marvel Tocon Fighting Souls."
"The trailer features Magneto, the Green Goblin and new stages and you can watch it here.Again, I'm not going to be showing the trailers, but if you do want to watch them all, there's like an hour worth of trailers in this article.So make sure to go and check it out.Rayman Legends is being remade as retold."
"It turns out to be true.Rayman Legends is getting a remake with new 3D graphics powered by the Snowdrop graphics engine.It's also set for release in October.Bansho the Chef is a Dave the Diver prequel."
"Yes, nobody saw this one coming.Bansho from Dave the Diver returns in a dedicated prequel that focuses more directly on cooking.It's in development for PS5.Kimuri presents exciting co-op combat from Ikumi Nakamura."
"The game is set in a Jujutsu Kaisen-esque world where you hunt yokai with friends.It's due in 2027 and you can see it in action below.Tomb Raider Legacy Atlantis has officially been delayed.February 12th, 2027."
"That's the official date marking Lara Croft's comeback.This semi-remake of the first game in the series has been given a stunning gameplay trailer.The Lost Wild isn't Jurassic Park, but it certainly looks the part.We thought this was Saber's upcoming Jurassic Park game, but no."
"Great Ape Games and Annapurna are instead launching a very Jurassic-inspired The Lost Wild.It looks pretty good.Phantom Blade Zero gets a trailer that hypes from the trailer.Yes, Phantom Blade Zero is still set to launch in September."
"Well, actually, this is no longer accurate because after the showcase, the S-game put out an announcement saying that Phantom Blade Zero has been delayed.Not by a huge amount.It's just not coming in September anymore."
"In early September, it's coming in very late October.So, if I go through this again, we'll say Phantom Blade Zero is now set to launch in late October.But strangely enough, the game only got a short teaser at the State of Play, which did, however, promise a deeper look later in the summer."
"The other bit is still accurate.They didn't really show anything about the game.They just said there's going to be a showcase later, and that didn't change.For some reason, they didn't announce the delay in the State of Play."
"They did it in a tweet afterwards.A little bit unusual way to do it, but whatever.It is what it is.No Rest for the Wicked is coming to consoles in October, and so it's finally happened."
"Moon Studios' beloved action RPG is getting a 1.0 update, coinciding with the PS5 launch in October.Onimusha Way of the Sword has finally been given a release date.Another game is set to be released before Grand Theft Auto VI.Onimusha Way of the Sword officially lands on September 25th."
"Silent Hill Townfall has also been given a release date.Yes, the day before Onimusha arrives, Silent Hill Townfall is set to arrive on what promises to be a busy autumn before Grand Theft Auto VI arrives.You can watch the gameplay trailer below."
"Ace Combat 8 Wings of Thieves arrives in October.Bandai Namco doesn't exactly release new Ace Combat games frequently, but there's a solid, loyal fanbase ready and waiting when they do.Now they're getting ready to launch the 8th installment, which we now know will be released on October 2nd."
"The Stuntman series is officially back.Yes, Saban never ceases to surprise.This time Stuntman is making a comeback with a new game called Hollywood.Ill is returning and looks bloody brilliant."
"We've seen Ill a few times, and each time it's almost too good to be true, but it seems the game is set to launch in 2027.And on PS5 as well. You can find a very impressive trailer below.Control Resonant is also arriving at the end of September."
"It's going to be a packed autumn. We keep saying that, but if it's true, Remedy's upcoming blockbuster is also launching on September 24th, on top of Townfall.Until Dawn 2 is coming in 2027.No, it's not Supermassive delivering a new Until Dawn, but rather Fire Sprite, though otherwise the formula seems to be the same."
"A new location, new characters, but the same bloody premise.God of War Lao Fei closes a wild state of play.Sony Santa Monica just stole the limelight from pretty much everyone with the reveal of a new God of War, subtitled Lao Fei."
"Many of the rumours turned out to be true, as this is Fei who must try to fight her way back to her family, but is prevented from doing so by a, well, a mix of mythologies.We have no idea when it's coming out, but you can watch it below.And those are all the headlines."
"When you read them out list by list like that, it seems like there's quite a lot, but for a showcase that was about 70 minutes in duration, there wasn't that many announcements, and I think it works really well because every game got plenty of time."
"It feels like each of these games is going to be a hit in its own right.It feels like there's a huge amount of potential in all of these games, and if we could have showcases that reflect that more time, more often, you know, perhaps polarised by the developer-director type ones where they focus on a very small number of games for a more elongated period of time, I think that would be much better because, you know, you get a bit tired of the sort of trailer-reel-like showcases."
"And I do wonder whether looking at the week ahead, whether particularly Geoff Keighley and the Summer Game Fest team are probably looking at what Sony's done here a little bit and thinking, we've got a lot to live up to now."
"The announcements they showed off, all really exciting.You know, if I had to pick a few that stood out to me, probably Silent Hill, Control, obviously God of War and Wolverine, Tomb Raider, lots of exciting things coming, and I think we're going to be in store for a very, very, very busy autumn."
"But again, remember that this is only one showcase.We still have loads of other showcases planned for this week.So get ready for an incredibly busy autumn, and no doubt as well an incredibly busy spring 2027 as developers and publishers continue to just avoid November 2026 like it's a plague."
"As we get more information about these games, we'll be sure to keep you posted and all that good stuff.But otherwise, that's the time that I have in today's episode of GOTV News.But I'll be back now tomorrow for another one that probably won't be as elongated as this one here because we'll probably focus on a specific topic instead of just a showcase as a whole."
"But yeah, thank you for joining me, and I'll see you all in the next GOTV News tomorrow.GOTV"