GRTV News - Report: Quantic Dream could be sold as Star Wars Eclipse still struggles in development

Is it dream over for the developer?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and at the YD Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though, today we're talking about Quantic Dream, we're talking about Star Wars Eclipse, and we're talking about the fact that it's likely still not going to be here for at least the next couple of years as it seems to be stuck in development hell to one of those games that could perhaps be replacing the likes of Beyond Good and Evil 2, GTA 6, Bloodborne 2, the things where we say where is it all the time, as via WCCF Tech and the latest Insider Gaming Podcast via Mike Straw, we hear that we shouldn't be expecting any news on Star Wars Eclipse, Quantic Dream's new narrative adventure set in a galaxy far, far away because it simply just isn't going well with development right now."
"Mike Straw specifically said, it ain't going well, NetEase, they want to divest from Quantic Dream, I'm not going to be surprised if Quantic Dream is sold by the end of the year or announced like hey we're selling or whatever by the end of the year or sometime in 2027.Now this has been sparked, this speculation of the developer being sold has been sparked by the fact that well, nothing's coming out from it, apart from Spellcasters Chronicles which was a MOBA 3v3 game I believe, which has already been announced to be shut down and was revealed at the end of last year."
"That was a classic case of a developer releasing a game that they're not well known for and people thought it was likely to try and earn a bit of funds while they continue to work on Star Wars Eclipse.We've not heard anything substantial about Star Wars Eclipse which is why it's pretty easy to talk about and listen to and sort of believe these rumours about it not going well."
"The game was first shown off in about 2021 I believe and at that time in fairness we did know that it was going to be a long time before we saw anything significant from it.The rumours were that it was going to be releasing in around 2026 at the earliest.This is something that Ben put to one of the last GLTV news that we did about Star Wars Eclipse but unfortunately it seems that it could be like 2028 at the earliest here, realistically."
"If we don't see anything from it I would just try and ignore the fact that it exists.Unfortunately this seems to be quite a big thing happening with Star Wars games, like Star Wars The Knights of the Old Republic remake is also stuck in a kind of development hell as it was passed back to Saber after being abandoned by the Aspire work."
"But yeah, it's an unfortunate situation for Star Wars Eclipse to find itself in because of course the idea behind the game is that it would be a Quantic Dream style narrative adventure with loads and loads of choice but based in a universe that a lot of people love.We've not seen too many tremendous Star Wars games in the past couple of years."
"Star Wars Jedi is still working pretty well for Respawn but when we think about the wealth that this franchise can offer it's not really delivering on that regard, at least for now.But it could do, say, if the remake and Star Wars Eclipse manage to live up to our expectations.But yeah, don't expect Star Wars Eclipse tonight at the Sony showcase or any other showcase for that matter as we head into Summer Game Fest which we will be covering live on GameReactor wherever you get it from."
"Let me know if you're anticipating Star Wars Eclipse heavily, if your hope has been killed by these latest rumours and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRT news.Goodbye."