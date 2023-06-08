Wizards of the Coast is looking to take advantage of the success of Baldur's Gate III.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Baldur's Gate, because a report has broken recently which claims that Wizards of the Coast is looking to create remakes of the first two games in the series, Baldur's Gate 1 and Baldur's Gate 2. Now again, this is a report, it's not an official announcement yet, but it's from a rather reputable source in PC gaming, and they basically say that the projects, or at least one of the key individuals involved with the projects, is a designer who worked on those original games a long long while ago at this point, but they're back on the project after spending a bit of time at Blizzard, so anyway let's take a look."
"Report, Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 remakes in development by Wizards of the Coast, at least one of the lead designers from the original games at Bioware is back on the project. So yeah, we're already in that week of the year where anything is possible from the biggest disappointments over what's missing to the greatest joys from the surprises. Perhaps this announcement falls more into the latter category. According to reports from PC gaming, Wizards of the Coast is preparing remakes of both Baldur's Gate 1 and Baldur's Gate 2 Shadows of Amn, in which the then lead designer at Bioware, Kevin Martens, is said to be involved. Martens has been a key figure in the development of fantasy video games from then until now. After working on Baldur's Gate 2 and Mass Effect, he left Bioware to join Blizzard, where he served as lead content designer for Diablo 3. At some point between then and now, Martens returned to Wizards of the Coast, where he has apparently been supporting the development of Exodus with Archetype Entertainment, and now appears to be specifically focused on the Baldur's Gate 2 remake, according to the outlet source. It's also reported that Wizards of the Coast plans involve releasing these two revamped titles ahead of an inevitable Baldur's Gate 4, now without Larian Studios, perhaps aiming for a release close to the premiere of the Baldur's Gate 3 sequel series currently in production at HBO. The scope or depth of these potential remakes of Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2 is unclear, but it would be unlikely that the final result would involve treating them in the same way as the third installment, which would require a titanic effort and budget to convert those hundreds of thousands of hours into a modern title. However, revamping the gameplay into a hybrid of real-time action and turn-based combat would certainly be plausible. Would you play remakes of Baldur's Gate 1 and 2?So yeah, ever since Baldur's Gate 3 debuted, Salt Tumsacoff Beans became one of the highest rated games of all time. Wizards of the Coast have been doing everything it possibly can to expand and breathe even more life into this series. It's probably right on their side to do it. The series is immensely popular right now because of the success of Baldur's Gate 3, but you have to look at it and say how much of that is attributed to the brilliance of Larian, who are one of the most talented RPG developers on the market right now. So you'd have to say that perhaps these two projects are going to be more for the niche people who are more interested in stuff. Because I think it'd be unfair perhaps to say that it will live up to what Larian did with Baldur's Gate 3. In fact, I think it'd be unfair to judge Baldur's Gate 4 on the same premise as well. It's one of those things where now Baldur's Gate has a bit of a challenging road because now it has to continue on from what pretty much every game series ever would regard as its peak. Because I don't think you're going to see many games make as much of a splash beat as adored across fans and critics alike as Baldur's Gate 3 was. So it's got a challenging road ahead of itself. But again, I think Wizards of the Coast is doing exactly what it should be doing right now, which is trying to ring Baldur's Gate of any life it possibly has. But yeah, as we know more about this, we're sure to keep you posted and updated. Again, it's a big busy week of showcases, including the PlayStation State of Play this evening. So maybe there'll be an official announcement in the days ahead. Who knows? Either way, until we hear more, let's just regard this as what it is. It is a report from a very reputable source, but it is still a report. So just keep that in mind a little bit. But yeah, that's all the time I have. I'll be back now tomorrow to talk about something else. It'll probably be PlayStation related because obviously the show later today. So stay tuned for that. And otherwise, thank you for joining me today and I'll see you on the next one tomorrow."