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The Witcher 4

GRTV News - The Witcher 4 unlikely to get any expansions, says CD Projekt Red

No more expansions in CD Projekt's future?

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."

"Without further ado though, today we're talking about The Witcher 4, the fact that it's unlikely to get any expansions at all. Now this is probably counting our chickens before they patched but considering that The Witcher 3 has such a strong history of getting really really good expansions and CD Projekt Red is known as a company for working on big single player expansions and then releasing them to critical acclaim as well as great public reception, it might surprise a lot of people to hear this about The Witcher 4 but you can kind of see why when they start to explain it over at CD Projekt Red. In the financial results that we got last week which was confirming stuff like Songs of the Past, in the sort of minutiae of it there's a question asked to CEO Machel Nowakowski which says basically are you going to be doing big size expansions like The Witcher 3, Songs of the Past which was just announced last week for The Witcher 4. So he says it would be difficult to be very honest for us to add an expansion to the upcoming trilogy, referencing the fact that The Witcher 4 is going to be the start of series Witcher trilogy which will have The Witcher 5 and 6 apparently out within 6 years of The Witcher 4's release date."

"Now this sounds very very ambitious as CD Projekt Red does admit but it's something that they're going for and considering how many people they have on board and the fact that you would imagine that unlike The Witcher 1 and 2 and 3 there's not going to be too many big graphical changes in between The Witchers 4, 5 and 6 then it is feasible. It's just how ambitious they're planning on going with the world and how we interact with it through those three different Witcher games whether we'll be in entirely different parts of the Witcher world in each game or whether we will basically be in the same area but just adding little bits of detail more like The Witchers 4, 5 and 6 add expansions onto The Witcher 4 in a way. I don't know that. I don't know anything about The Witcher 4 even so I can't comment on whether they'll be able to hit this target or not. What I can say is this is interestingly part of a wider, I hesitate to call it an issue because it just seems to be a trend, but a wider trend within the gaming industry where single player games are just no longer getting the attention for DLC and expansions as they once were because developers are so busy working on the next iteration of that single player game that it hasn't sold so well. We've seen it from the GTA 5 days where instead of GTA 5 getting single player expansions, GTA Online got loads and loads of story content but it didn't get anything like DLC like The Ballad of Gay Tony or The Lost and the Damned for example. And then when we look at other big games we say like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 didn't get the same DLC that Marvel's Spider-Man did and it seems doubtful that Wolverine will get any sort of expansion or anything like that. So it's interesting that this is the way the industry seems to be going in terms of pushing aside the idea of expansions and instead just making sure that you can get the next thing out because we're in an area now where games take so long to develop that is it worth spending years potentially on an expansion like they have done with Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty or is it possible to just get the next game done? Let me know what you think, let me know whether you think this trend is a good or bad thing for games and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"

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