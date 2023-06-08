GRTV News - Fable has been delayed to February 2027

Playground will receive more time to get its anticipated RPG over the line.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we have a big one for you.Obviously we're going to be touching on the big news that happened at the end of last week, in that Fable has officially been delayed.It will not be coming out in 2026, it always seemed unlikely that Fable was going to be the one that would still launch in 2026 out of all the big tentpole launches that Xbox had lined up for this year."
"They'd frequently said that whenever people picked up on little rumours and noises that Fable was potentially going to be delayed they'd frequently said no no it's going to come in 2026 but it looks like the decision has finally been made as more and more launches get announced for later this year to give Fable the time it needs and to push it out of 2026 and into early 2027, specifically sometime in February, so let's have a look."
"So yeah, Fable officially delayed to February 2027, Xbox has officially delayed Playground Games' highly anticipated game to February 2027 citing an exceptionally crowded release calendar.So many of us have been looking forward to finally returning to Fable and the magical world of Albion but that wait is now confirmed to be even longer than originally anticipated."
"In an official statement on social media, Xbox has confirmed that Playground Games' adventure has been delayed until next year and will not be released until February.This means it will have been nearly 10 years since we last had the chance to play a new Fable and nearly 17 years since the last numbered adventure in the series."
"The reason for the delay? Microsoft and Xbox want to avoid the game clashing with everything else being released this year not least Grand Theft Auto 6 and on social media they write This is a year packed with incredible games for Xbox players to enjoy from Halo Campaign Evolved, Gears of War E-Day and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 to Control Resonance, Star Wars Galactic Race and Grand Theft Auto 6."
"In order to play our game launchers through the holidays in a way that works best for players we're moving Fable to February 2027 so it can have the dedicated moment it deserves.We're excited to be giving players a major new look at Fable as well as our broader line-up at Xbox Games Showcase on June 7th."
"Xbox head Matt Booty recently commented on Fable describing the game as in great shape and noting that the team at Playground feels they have something really good in the works and everyone is positive and excited.However, it remains to be seen how things actually stand and now we'll just have to wait and see what's shown and said during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7th."
"What do you think about the delay, good or bad?The one thing I noticed about this delay is pretty much all the launches are planned for September and October this year.Every time a new game or release date is attached it's mentioned to be September or October."
"Wolverine is September.Modern Warfare 4 is October.Galactic Racer is October.Halo Campaign Evolved we're expecting July but Gears of War E-Day is probably going to be either September or October and the same probably will apply to Control Resonant unless that goes for an earlier launch in like August time."
"The point is that there is space, there is time technically in the calendar to launch a major game like Fable but do you want to stick Fable up against Grand Theft Auto 6 in November?Probably not."
"So this is now where we're starting to feel the impact because they do write that it's an exceptionally busy release calendar and it is a busy release calendar but I wouldn't say it's exceptionally busy."
"It's probably more a return to form.The industry is finally catching up with it where it was pre-Covid.So it's a bit more of a return to form than an exceptionally busy release calendar I would say."
"But the big thing is that no one wants to take on Fable.You know, you've got a lot of big tentpole games that are going to be coming out in the September, October window so what you can't do is launch Gears of War E-Day in one, Fable in another because it's going to have to then compete with Call of Duty which is an Xbox title these days."
"It's going to have to compete with things like FIFA all these other things that you know will be making a release that sort of timeline and then it comes to November and they don't want to launch it then and then you go, well you could potentially launch it in December but the games in December, they kind of get drowned out a little bit and this year they'll get drowned out more than ever for the simple reason that it'll be following a couple of weeks after Grand Theft Auto 6 and people will still be wrapped up in that."
"So I think it's, when they say it's an exceptionally busy release calendar I think what they mean is Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming in November and we don't want any part of that.So yeah, I think it's good though for Fable to get pushed to 2027."
"I think the game looks really good and hopefully it means that Playground can give it just a little bit more time in the oven especially considering they've been so busy as of late dropping Forza Horizon 6, which is one of the highest rated games of all time and now they have a little bit more extra time in the year available to get Fable over the line."
"So yeah, I think it's a good thing, it doesn't exactly surprise me but I think their wording is slightly, let's say, avoiding the actual truth of the matter.But again, we'll have more information later this week the Xbox Game Showcase is happening on June 7th, so on Sunday evening so stay tuned for that, we'll be covering it all as usual."
"Otherwise, that's all the time I have for today's GeoTV News but I'll be back tomorrow for the next one of the week so until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday and I'll see you all on the next one."