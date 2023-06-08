GRTV News - 007 First Light reportedly cost $200 million and took seven years to develop

AAA budgets continue to be absolutely huge.
"Hi there and welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today we're talking about 007 First Light, it's apparent budget and how well it's sold, so apparently 007 First Light cost 200 million dollars to make or around 130 million pounds and it took 7 years to develop, I don't know if you listen to the podcast but if you do, the Gamereactor show that is, I'm talking about how everything now takes 7 years to make, I don't know why they've settled on that figure but games like Dispatch say they took 7 years to make and now 007 First Light is saying it took 7 years to make as well, it's wild to me that so many of these games take that long. In any case though, Ben has written that obviously as we found out last night the game has sold 1.5 million copies already within the first 24 hours of its launch which is a very strong launch and it's believed that this is already putting a pretty big dent into its budget."
"Now obviously the game sells for about £60 at the base standard edition and even if we just go with that as the price that everyone's paid, which not everyone will have paid because some people will have got the deluxe edition, then you would say that there's around £90 million in revenue already done which could be up towards breaking even. Now if that production budget is true though, if it is $200 million or around £130 million, what we have to assume as well is that a pretty substantial marketing budget was put into that as well but it wouldn't surprise me necessarily to see that a game like 007 First Light has cost so much to make."
"There's obviously the IP rights, there's obviously getting loads of important people in the cast as well, we've got like Lenny Kravitz, Gemma Chan, some other big names in the cast as well and it's also a very, very high budget feeling game even from the first couple of hours that you put into it. But yes, if it is the case that it did cost that much then it'll probably need a lot more than 1.5 million copies to really have proven itself as a major success for IOI Interactive. The thing is that they've sold so many copies of Hitman that I think they could fund another Bond game even if it didn't necessarily hit the massive sales targets that they wanted to hit. But yeah, I think it's a pretty strong launch so far for the 007 First Light, for the first James Bond game we've seen in quite some time. I just wonder how much of an extended popularity it's going to have considering it is a game that is tied to an IP that isn't as globally popular I think as a lot of people would say. James Bond hasn't had his day for quite some time now and while the Daniel Craig movie certainly gave us a lot of new Bond fans and a lot of people very interested in the character, 007 First Light does not have Daniel Craig and it also comes five years after the last Daniel Craig movie with no time to die. So it's also a much different experience paying to go see the latest James Bond movie versus paying £60 to play a video game with him in it. So yeah, we'll have to see. We'll monitor this closely because I am very interested to see how this game does in terms of sales. 1.5 million off the bat is a really strong start, we'll have to see if it keeps going with that. But yeah, let me know what you think about 007 First Light. Is its budget too much? Do you think it could be made for cheaper or hopefully the sequel in less time?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JTV news. Goodbye."