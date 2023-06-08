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Gamereactor
Videos
Marvel Animation’s X-Men '97
X-Men ‘97 returns to Disney+ this July
The long-awaited second season puts Apocalypse at the forefront.
Published 2026-05-29 15:41
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GR Misc
Warhammer Skulls 10th Anniversary Press Kit Unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 17:00
Ereban: Shadow Legacy - Press Kit unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 09:24
Voidwrought - Collector's Edition unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 09:17
What is your favourite costume? And do you identify all the anime and video game characters in the reel?
on the 6th of May 2026 at 14:12
Directive 8020 - Press Kit Unboxing
on the 5th of May 2026 at 23:59
How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?
on the 5th of May 2026 at 15:50
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
on the 16th of April 2026 at 08:00
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 12:24
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 11:53
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
on the 24th of March 2026 at 11:32
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 14:58
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
on the 20th of March 2026 at 07:00
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Videos
007 First Light - Livestream Replay
on the 29th of May 2026 at 15:27
GRTV News - 007 First Light reportedly cost $200 million and took seven years to develop
on the 29th of May 2026 at 15:27
The identity wonders of Wonder Woman and pushing the creative boundaries of a comic artist - Liam Sharp Comicon Napoli Interview
on the 29th of May 2026 at 11:26
GRTV News - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be launching on Switch 2
on the 29th of May 2026 at 07:50
The Atlantic Ocean has completely evaporated and Australia Did It - Rami Ismail Madeira Games Summit Interview
on the 28th of May 2026 at 17:02
A satiric twist to HP Lovecraft in black & white - Daria Schmitt Comicon Napoli Interview
on the 28th of May 2026 at 16:27
GRTV News - Frontier announces Planet Zoo 2, set to launch on PC and consoles in October
on the 28th of May 2026 at 14:46
Corsair Nightsword V2 (Quick Look) - A Mouse that Lets You Work Hard, Then Play Hard
on the 28th of May 2026 at 14:00
Histoires de la nuit (The Birthday Party) - Festival de Cannes Live Impressions
on the 28th of May 2026 at 11:54
GRTV News - Steam Deck is getting considerably more expensive
on the 28th of May 2026 at 07:56
World of Tanks: Heat - Livestream Replay
on the 27th of May 2026 at 18:04
Coward - Festival de Cannes Live Impressions
on the 27th of May 2026 at 16:07
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Movie Trailers
Sugar - Season 2 Official Trailer (Apple TV)
on the 29th of May 2026 at 07:35
In the Hand of Dante - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 29th of May 2026 at 07:35
I Am Frankelda - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 29th of May 2026 at 07:35
Brazil '70: The Third Star - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
on the 28th of May 2026 at 07:03
Disclosure Day - Final Trailer
on the 27th of May 2026 at 17:50
Primetime - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 27th of May 2026 at 14:33
Enola Holmes 3 - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 27th of May 2026 at 13:52
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
on the 27th of May 2026 at 07:02
Calabasas Confidential - Official Trailer #2 (Netflix)
on the 27th of May 2026 at 07:02
Norway: The Dark Horse - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 27th of May 2026 at 07:02
Toy Story 5 - Final Trailer
on the 27th of May 2026 at 01:40
The Marked Woman - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 26th of May 2026 at 06:53
More
Trailers
The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem - Announcement Trailer
on the 29th of May 2026 at 14:00
Wild n Chill - Announcement Trailer
on the 29th of May 2026 at 09:44
Sweet Hamster Days - Demo & Launch date trailer
on the 29th of May 2026 at 09:21
Fallout 76: Infestations - Dev Deep Dive
on the 29th of May 2026 at 07:36
The Simpsons Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition (Disney+)
on the 29th of May 2026 at 07:36
Heart of the Mountain - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Creation
on the 29th of May 2026 at 07:35
STRANGER THAN HEAVEN - SUZY DAY (Portrayed by Tori Kelly) - Xbox Presents: A Special Look
on the 29th of May 2026 at 07:35
Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Trailer
on the 29th of May 2026 at 07:35
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER - Jiraiya (Sage Mode) DLC Trailer
on the 29th of May 2026 at 07:35
Pictonico! - Out now!
on the 29th of May 2026 at 07:35
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 - Reveal Trailer
on the 29th of May 2026 at 06:48
Arcade Archives - Ace Driver
on the 28th of May 2026 at 21:44
More
Events
Gamereactor at the 79th Festival de Cannes (2026)
on the 27th of May 2026 at 10:34
Comicon Napoli 2026 - People & Cosplay Gamereactor Reel
on the 15th of May 2026 at 19:39
Comicon Napoli 2026 - Highlights recap and closing comments
on the 12th of May 2026 at 17:23
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
More