GRTV News - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be launching on Switch 2

The next major game in the series has been announced with plans to debut in October.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. You can probably infer what we're going to be talking about today. Obviously, when a new Call of Duty gets announced, you have to talk about it. It's always one of the biggest games of the entire year. And this one's quite an exciting one for a multitude of reasons. Typically speaking, when a Modern Warfare game is announced, it becomes more popular of an announcement than some of the other ones. People really enjoy Modern Warfare as a setting. But on top of that, this is the first Call of Duty that's going to be properly dropping support. Or maybe it's going to be properly focusing on modern platforms, because it's dropping support for PS4 and Xbox One. But it's also, for the first time since I think it's Call of Duty Ghosts, it's going to be launching on a Nintendo platform, namely Switch 2. So quite an exciting one."
"Let's dive on in. So yeah, official Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 will be the first game in the series to arrive on Nintendo since Ghosts. The Nintendo Switch 2 version that has been confirmed to us has been developed by the Barcelona-based studio Digital Legends.It has taken almost 13 years, but the time has finally come for the Call of Duty series to return to a Nintendo console since the Call of Duty Ghosts version for Wii U. The recently confirmed Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, which we've already had the privilege of trying out at a live event in Los Angeles, will also feature a native version for Nintendo Switch 2, as confirmed by our correspondent Johan McElgard-Hansen. The port is being developed by the Spanish studio Digital Legends, based in Barcelona, a studio that has provided support since its acquisition in 2021 by Activision for Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Black Ops 7, Warzone and Mobile. So now we can confirm that the rumours were true and that the future of Call of Duty franchises is once again intertwined with that of Nintendo. We'll be trying Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 on Nintendo Switch 2."
"Now, the launch date for Modern Warfare 4 is set for October 23rd. Typically speaking, I'm not saying this will happen, but it has happened on a rather frequent basis. Games get announced for Switch 2 and then they get closer to the Switch 2 launch and the game's not as optimised or it's maybe not up to the par of the other versions, they might delay it. We saw it recently with 007 First Light, which still hasn't arrived on Nintendo Switch 2, granted it's only been a couple of days since launch, but they did say that it was going to be late to that platform following a delay. So, you know, again, it's set for October 23rd. I would assume that it's almost certain to launch on those dates on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, but whether it also launches on Switch 2 on that day, we'll just have to see how much or how talented the wizards over at Digital Legends are at porting a rather ambitious Call of Duty game to the Switch 2 and whether they'll make those dates. The other thing you'd have to say is, well, this is obviously, this is part of that effort that Activision always promised that they would be bringing a Call of Duty, they would bring Call of Duty back to the Nintendo platforms after acquiring Activision Blizzard. It all depends whether this is successful, because if it launches on Switch 2 and it doesn't particularly sell a lot of copies, then you'll probably eventually see them drop support for Nintendo down the line again. You'd have to say that there's a reason why Call of Duty games weren't on Nintendo for so long, and it's probably not all to do with performance."
"You know, if they could get Call of Duty, if they could get Ghost running on a Wii U, you'd have to say they could get some of these other games running on Nintendo Switch 2, especially during when the console was sort of fresher. So there must be a reason why Call of Duty has been so absent from Nintendo for all these years. It's great that it's back. Will it ultimately be a good move for the franchise in the future? We'll have to just stay tuned and see. But yeah, the good news is that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 has been announced. It's coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S and Switch 2, and it will be launching on October 23rd, 2026. So stay tuned for more information from the game, because they did also promise that there's going to be another reveal next week, I think on June 7th, which is actually the same date as the Xbox Game Showcase. So maybe there's something there. But anyway, we'll stay tuned for more information on the game. And otherwise, I'll be back now for my next year TV News of the Week, or next year TV News in general, on Monday. So I hope you enjoy your Friday, have a great weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side."