GRTV News - Steam Deck is getting considerably more expensive

Valve is raising the price of the handheld PC gadget.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today what we're going to be touching on is the Steam Deck, because yesterday Valve revealed that the gadget will be getting a significant price hike actually. We've seen a lot of hardware as of recent get price hikes, it's affected PlayStation, it's affected Nintendo, it's affected Xbox, it's now affecting Valve."
"Again this is specifically talking about the Steam Deck and they are significant price hikes, but I think we can apply the logic to Valve's other hardware venture that hasn't yet been priced, namely the Steam Machine, so anyway let's dive on in. So yeah Valve announced its major price hike for Steam Deck, the price increases around 35 to 42% depending on the model and currency and the 512 gigabyte version takes the worst hit. So yeah it's been a long, it's long been known that not even Valve is immune to skyrocketing component prices. Steam Machines were announced with great fanfare last year and the plan was for them to launch in early 2026, offering an affordable console like way to play PC games, but no Steam Machines have been released and the Steam Deck OLED has been sold out for a long time. We still don't know when Steam Machines will be released, but on Wednesday evening Valve announced that the Steam Deck OLED was finally back in stock for those who wanted to order one, with a small caveat. Just like Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony, Valve is now forced to significantly raise the price of its aging hardware. The reason is of course rising memory and storage costs and the price hike affects both the 512 gigabyte and 1 terabyte versions. So Valve states that the former is increasing from £479 to £649, while the latter is going from £569 to £779. To put it mildly, this is a fairly significant increase and at present there is no indication that component prices are on the way down, quite the opposite. So yeah, gaming is very quickly becoming an unaffordable hobby I guess you could say. You know, when a gadget like a Steam Deck, which is effectively just a unique way to play PC games, when you're looking at putting aside £569 for one of those pieces of kit, you start asking the question of, you know, is this really a hobby anymore? Is this really a pastime? This is like a full-blown sort of, I mean like that's the majority of someone's paycheck for a month. That's a huge amount of money to pay for a piece of technology. And again, we're not talking about a device here that is like the only way to access certain things, you know. It's not, you know, like a PlayStation, they have the exclusivity and the sort of the ecosystem surrounding it. Same with Nintendo and I guess Xbox as well, but like the Steam Deck is basically just a handheld PC unit. Now these things have always been expensive, the handheld PC ones, but the Steam Deck's entire reason why it was so popular was because it was affordable. Now it's no longer that. It's becoming a bit of a problem this and I don't think it's gonna change anytime soon. And it really does beg the question as to what they're gonna do with the Steam Machine, because the Steam Machine, you'd have to say, is coming at a time where there is a massive open portion of the market it can operate in. You know, it can be that sort of console-like PC alternative, but it needs to be a. affordably priced and it needs to b. make its arrival soon, because by the sounds of things, Xbox's Project Helix is gonna do similar. And while we're not expecting Project Helix to be cheap either, Project Helix will at least have the Xbox fan base behind it that will probably look to explore that. Steam Machine doesn't have that and Valve technology is usually pretty good, but it's always been hampered by the things that Steam Deck's currently facing in the sense of limited units and rather sort of reserve production capability."
"Again, the pricing isn't cheap and you have to look at and you think, if a Steam Deck that has been out for several years, if 512 gigabytes of a Steam Deck costs £479, what's a Steam Machine gonna cost? Well, you're probably looking at it and going, it's probably gonna need a good two terabytes of storage these days. Because, you know, if you look at an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5, which launched five years ago, they came with, you know, a standard one terabyte hardware, which wasn't one terabyte because of the software. I mean, you get about anywhere between 650 and 700 gigabytes worth of storage to play with. And a lot of modern games these days are clocking at well over 100 gigabytes. So you'd have to say that a Steam Machine, for it to be really sort of valuable to fans, it's gonna need to be quite significant in capacity. So, I don't know, we'll see what happens here. But this is, it's a massively concerning time to be a hardware maker and it doesn't look like it's gonna be changed anytime soon, as costs continue to skyrocket and a lot of these sort of production or these hardware makers, the component makers, continue to invest in sort of software like AI instead of continuing to ramp up the production of components that people need. That's the frustrating bit more than anything, I guess. But yeah, it's gonna be interesting now though to see what the backlash is like from the community, because when Nintendo raises their prices, when Xbox raises their prices, when PlayStation raises their prices, people aren't very happy. So you'd have to say that if Valve are raising their prices by a considerable margin, you know, for the 512 gigabyte version, we're talking like a 50% increase in price. So you have to have to see what the backlash is like and whether it's upheld or the Valve gets let off a little bit. It's gonna be interesting all the same. But yeah, that's the time I have in today's episode of GeoTV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one."