GRTV News - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past has been revealed

The third expansion for The Witcher 3 has finally been officially confirmed.
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"Without further ado though today we're talking about the only thing that we could really be talking about today which is the long-awaited official reveal of The Witcher 3's third expansion Songs of the Past.Now Alberto here got to this as soon as it broke on the Red, I believe it's the Red Kit, the Red Mod, whatever they call it, the CD Projekt Red sort of modding thing for The Witcher 3 which accidentally revealed the title and the existence of a third expansion for The Witcher 3 which then prompted them to show it off early, a bit ahead of the planned live stream on the 28th, aka tomorrow, which would have been a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Blood and Wine DLCs releasing."
"This is the third expansion of The Witcher 3, we've been talking about this for a little while now as it seems that this would sort of bridge the gap between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4 and give us a bit more of The Witcher to step into.This comes, by the time it releases in 2027, this will be 12 years since The Witcher 3 first released which is a long time, however it wasn't made solely by CD Projekt Red, they've not been working on this the whole time, it was also made in collaboration with Fool's Theory and it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC."
"You might notice there that there's a platform missing and that is the Nintendo Switch slash Switch 2.It's possible that we could see a Switch 2 announcement for The Witcher 3 coming with all of its expansions, including Songs of the Past, but otherwise we don't know much."
"We do have this lovely bit of concept art here which shows what looks like perhaps a Leshen with maybe a female face in the art there and obviously Geralt of Rivia who we'll be playing as once more as he is the playable character in The Witcher 3, but it's likely that this could bridge the gap, as I say, between The Witcher 3 and 4 and show us why Ciri's taking over as a Witcher, maybe particularly canonise an ending even though that already happened kind of in the way that Ciri ends up as a Witcher by the time that we're playing The Witcher 4, but yeah, we'll see how this turns out."
"It's very, very exciting at the minute for fans of The Witcher because we've been talking about this for some time, it's been some months now and people have been, like Polish outlets have been reporting on the fact that there was going to be another Witcher expansion, more outlets have been picking up on it, there's been some details here and there."
"It's believed that the setting could be not like a brand new entirely different region of the map like Blood and Wine did for Beauclair, I think the name of the region is, it's been a very long time since I've played The Witcher 3 as you can probably tell, but in any case it's going to be more akin to or around Velen, perhaps not directly set in that, perhaps there will be extra bits of the map added, perhaps we could finally have a fast travel option in A Crow's Perch, but otherwise we'll have to wait and see."
"More details are likely coming later this week as we do have an anniversary livestream and we'll have even more later in the summer when we'll be getting more of a reveal on that, but until then, 2027 is when The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past releases and are you as excited as most Witcher fans are?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"